2017 French Open: World No 1 Angelique Kerber crashes out in first round

By @saihoops on
2017 French Open, Angelique Kerber
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 28/5/17 Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts during her first round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

World No. 1 Angelique Kerber crashed out of the 2017 French Open Sunday after suffering a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Russian Ekaterina Makarova. Kerber became the first women's top seed to lose in the opening round at Roland Garross in the Open Era, exactly a year after suffering the same fate against Kiki Bertens.

Kerber is in the middle of a forgettable 2017 (19-13 overall record). The two-time Grand Slam champion has struggled throughout the European clay-court season, winning just two out of six matches. In April, Kerber was displaced by Serena Williams as the World No. 1 until the American announced her pregnancy. 

According to The Daily Mail, Kerber's forehand was out of sorts. "The force of the German's flat double handed backhand is somewhat neutered on clay, and her forehand was completely out of sorts. Makarova was able to bide her time in the rallies, before picking the right moment to step in and dictate with her forehand. The 28-year-old Russian breezed through the first set, with her opponent cutting a disconsolate figure."

Makarova will now face either Lesia Tsurenko or Kateryna Kozlova, both from Ukraine, in the second round. "It's unbelievable to win and to do it on my first appearance on Philippe Chatrier court as a singles player after nine years of coming to Paris," said Makarova, a former semi-finalist at the Australian and US Opens. At the end of the match, it was really tough as I knew she wouldn't give it to me -- I had to win it," the Russian said after her victory.

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova prevailed in her first round match, in her first taste of Grand Slam tennis since December's stabbing incident.  The Czech star managed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Julia Boserup Sunday to advance in 2017 French Open. 

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. Romanian Simona Halep and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina are the two favourites to win the tournament. American tennis great Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open after announcing her pregnancy.

