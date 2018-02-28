Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open

By @saihoops on
Rafael Nadal injury update, Rafael Nadal, Mexican Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Quarterfinals - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 23, 2018. Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference after retiring from his match due to injury against Croatia's Marin Cilic. Reuters /Edgar Su

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the ongoing Mexican Open due to a lingering leg injury. Since retiring from his 2018 Australian Open quarter-final match against Marin Cilic, Nadal has withdrawn from four consecutive tournaments. 

With his sights on a possible eleventh French Open title in May, Nadal was hoping to return to competitive tennis at Acapulco. Barely hours before his scheduled departure to South America, Nadal issued a statement to announce his withdrawal from the Mexican Open.

"Yesterday, during my last training, I noticed again a puncture in the same area that I felt in Australia. The doctors told me it's impossible to play; it hurts and I have no choice. I always try to (play) until the last moment, but I can't," wrote Nadal in his statement.

Nadal reportedly underwent an MRI Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) before confirming his decision. "For me it's impossible today to say something realistic about if am going to be in Indian Wells or not. My goal is to be there and I'm going to work to try to be there, but of course I can't say, yes or no now."

Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard targeting 2018 Indian Wells Masters

The 31-year-old tennis star is hoping to return to the court for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. A year ago, reigning World No. 1 Roger Federer beat arch rival Nadal 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters in California, United States. It was the second time Federer had defeated Nadal in the span of six weeks since their epic five-set final at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne Park. 

Federer proceeded to beat fellow Swiss star Stan Wawrinka in the final to capture his record-tying fifth BNP Paribas Open crown. The ATP Masters 1000 event gets underway on Monday, March 5. Though Federer has yet to confirm his participation, the Swiss Master is expected to play at the event. Stay tuned for the latest Rafael Nadal injury update.

