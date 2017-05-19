PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for

By on
WESTPAC/
Office workers arrive to the Wespac Banking Corp building in central Sydney November 3, 2010. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

PricewaterhouseCoopers is Australia’s top company to work for, according to LinkedIn's 2017 list. Open dress codes and floating public holidays are some of the things that made the company stand out.

LinkedIn's top companies list, which was out on Thursday, ranked the most-sought after companies by professionals. PwC’s rival KPMG secured the second spot, followed by Westpac, the Commonwealth Bank and Wesfarmers. Blue-chip companies also made it to the list. These include retailer Cotton On Group and construction group CIMIC Group which was formerly known as Leighton Holdings.

LinkedIn director of talent solutions Jason Laufer said one characteristic that all top companies have in common was that they were "overloaded" with perks and gifts to appeal to professional and keep their employees. "They are also helping their employees transform by providing the opportunity to work on meaningful projects and creating an environment that encourages them to innovate and take intelligent risks,” he added per the Australian Financial Review.

The list was based on 8 million LinkedIn users' activities, which include job seeker searches, engagements, retention periods and surveys of companies to verify the data. Laufer said that professional and financial services tend to dominate the list because of the "war on talent" that is taking place in these sectors.

Why work for PwC?

PwC has launched default flexibility arrangements for employees that allows employees' preferred hours for work as part of a strategic plan to increase "trust" with its workforce. Its "full activity-based working” that sets up various spaces and options for workers also makes it stand out as the top company to work for.

In PwC, there are libraries that prohibit noises for employees who prefer to work in absolute silence. The company also has treadmills with space for laptops, allowing exercising while working.

Another perk of working for PwC is that employees can use "floating public holidays," allowing them to decide if they are going to take public holidays off or choose another day instead. The company's human capital manager Sue Horlin said it is really about creating an environment where people think about what they have to do and set themselves up in a workplace that will best enable them to do that.

A common perk among the top companies included in this year’s list is a space for welcoming dogs at REA Group's Melbourne offices. The space allowed employees to bring pets at the workplace. For other news in Australia, watch the clip below. 

Read more: Australian government overhauls privacy code to maintain public trust

Google Home is on its way to Australia

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube

 

 

Related
Join the Discussion
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Lakers 'fed up' of D'Angelo Russell's lack of leadership, reveals ESPN insider
Roger Federer pulled out of French open due to Rafael Nadal, says Todd Woodbridge
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
CM Punk return news: Former WWE champion dangled lucrative deal to make wrestling return
CM Punk dangled lucrative offer by 5 Star Wrestling
Michael Schumacher latest news: Blackmail attempt thwarted, culprit bank account information leads to arrest
Michael Schumacher family threat thwarted, offender sentenced
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car