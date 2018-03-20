'PUBG Mobile' releases worldwide for iOS and Android

By on
29426007_2012879149035999_1658054177115869839_n
'PUBG Mobile.' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds/Facebook

“PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds” is now available on mobile. The popular last-player-standing title can now be downloaded in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Fresh from its beta test in Canada last week, the game, this time called “PUBG Mobile,” has finally rolled out in selected regions around the world. At less than 1GB in size, this mobile version promises the same battle royale experience that millions of gamers have always enjoyed.

Running the game for the first time will allow players to adjust the graphical settings from Low to High, but the app is expected to automatically choose among these settings. This means that even mid-range devices can still run the game but at the expense of visual quality.

“PUBG Mobile” is the result of a collaboration between PUBG Corp and tech giant Tencent. In a statement, Chen Jerry, Tencent's Corporate Vice President, expressed excitement over the release of the game around the world via mobile. “We are working hard to create an authentic PUBG mobile experience that players new and old will love.”

Judging by the app’s reviews on both iOS and Android stores, it seems as if the game has been optimized properly for different devices. Turns out, that was one of the developers’ goals when porting the PvP game on mobile. “A lot of [work] went into controls and optimization to give players a smooth and intuitive experience,” Chen Jerry said.

“PUBG Mobile” doesn’t support cross-play, which is understandable given the challenge of handling a mobile device. The game is compatible with iOS 9.0 or later and is recommended for Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB RAM.

Meanwhile, the mobile version of “Fortnite” is reportedly topping iOS charts after its release. The app is currently invite-only until further notice, and an Android release is expected to follow soon.

