Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character

Geralt of Rivia is heading to “Soulcalibur VI.” He will be available as a playable character in the upcoming 3D fighting game, Bandai Namco and CD Projekt Red have announced.

He needs no introduction these days, but for those unfamiliar with him, Geralt is the main character of the Witcher games. Known for his swordplay and magic, he is expected to retain his “signature fighting style” once the new Soulcalibur title releases, according to Bandai Namco Europe.

Those who choose Geralt among the roster will be able to play with “a combination of swordplay, ability-enhancing potions, and combat magic.” Doug Cockle, the English voice actor for the character, returns to take on the role. Not only that, the old Witcher training ground Kaer Morhen will be available as a playable arena, complete with “Hunt or be Hunted,” which is a well-known musical piece from the soundtrack of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

Marcin Momot, Community Lead at Cd Projekt Red, explained the process to make this crossover possible. “We’ve collaborated with Bandai Namco artists to faithfully recreate Geralt, and shared original Witcher 3 assets like Geralt’s model, animations, and weapons.”

For Motohiro Okubo, the producer of “Soulcalibur VI,” Geralt is a terrific addition to the game due to his complexity. “All Soulcalibur characters have strong convictions and complex backgrounds and this is why it is a great honor for the whole Soulcalibur team to welcome Geralt as the guest character in Soulcalibur VI.”

According to the PlayStation Blog, Geralt is transported to the world of the fighting game due to a contract gone wrong. After getting whisked through a portal by a sorceress, he finds himself in another dimension where he must fight for his life.

“Soulcalibur VI” releases this year for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. An exact date still hasn’t been announced.

