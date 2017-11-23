Prince Harry told to ‘f--- off’ for being a spoilt brat

Britain's Prince William (L) and Prince Harry stand next to each other after competing in the Jerudong Trophy polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club near Cirencester in central England July 14, 2013.

Prince Harry was a “spoilt brat” and was told to “f--- off” by a Queensland polo umpire. According to professional polo player Beau Skerrett, the British royal lost his cool during a game but Prince William was “perfect.”

Skerrett recalled a time when Harry and William had a match against the princes of Malaysia at Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s house in the UK in 2014. He told the Courier Mail that Harry wasn’t the best sport when their game was at its peak, and so he had to put Harry in order.

“Harry loses his cool (on the field). He is a spoiled brat,” he said. “It got to the point where I couldn’t send anyone off but something had to be said because he was just getting a bit serious. He didn’t take it too well. I think I’m the only guy who ever told him to f--- off in front of a crowd that pay 500 pound to shake his hand.”

Skerrett was invited to umpire the charity polo match. He described William as “amazing” and “the perfect bloke.” He said the older brother even apologised for Harry.

Harry didn’t appear to mind that he was reprimanded by a commoner. They already knew each other before the match and so he allegedly said he had no hard feelings about the incident. The match was “semi-rigged” but William and Harry still won against the Malaysian princes.

Skerrett, a Queensland native, has been living in England for more than six years already. He will take part at the Australia vs Haiti match in Land Rover’s Polo in the City annual event on Saturday.

Harry, like William and their father Prince Charles, is an avid polo player. He has participated in numerous charity matches to raise money for special causes over the years.