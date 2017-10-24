Pregnant widow of fallen US soldier says Trump couldn’t remember husband’s name

US President Donald Trump's account was contradicted by the pregnant widow of a US Army sergeant killed in combat, Sgt La David Johnson. She said a controversial condolence call from Trump made her cry even more because the Commander in Chief could not remember her husband’s name.

“It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it,” Myeisha Johnson said on US program “Good Morning America,” adding Trump initially could not remember the fallen soldier’s name. In the interview, she revealed that she heard the president stumbling trying to remember the soldier’s name, and for his widow, that was the most painful.

“Because if my husband is out fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?” Myeisha said. She said the only way the POTUS was able to mention his husband’s name was because she was told Trump had the fallen soldier’s report in front of him.

Myeisha described her husband as an awesome soldier. Trump, she said, was on speakerphone during the conversation so her relatives hear him too. It happened on Tuesday as she and family members drove to Miami International Airport to meet the body of La David, who was killed in Africa on October 4 along with three other soldiers.

Trump tweeted he had a very respectful conversation with La David’s spouse and that he spoke his name from the beginning, “without hesitation.” But Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said Trump’s remarks were insensitive.

Myeisha stood behind Wilson despite Trump saying she “fabricated” his comments. She said Wilson’s version of the conversation was not fabricated and all that she said was “100 percent correct.”

When asked if there is anything she would like to tell the president, the pregnant mother of two said she has nothing to say him. She said she still does not know exactly what happened to La David in Africa.

She said she was just told that there was a huge gunfire and her husband was missing as of October 4. By that time, no one knew about his whereabouts.

Some days later, military officials returned to her home and informed her that her husband was “killed in action.” But Myeisha said she did not know how he got killed or where he got killed, and those are the information she wanted to know.