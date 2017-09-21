'Power' season 5 production officially begins

The cameras have finally started to roll for the hit TV series “Power” season 5. Omari Hardwick (Ghost) and Naturi Naughton (Tasha St. Patrick) appeared in a picture online with the clapper to announce the start of production.

“The hustle never stops. Production on Season 5 has officially begun,” the announcement reads. The fans are very excited, and they can’t wait for the show to return. As of this writing, the online post [see below] has been shared over 8000 times.

The fans all have their own theories about what will happen next on the show. Commenting on the post about the beginning of filming, one of the fans suggested that the story could involve Tasha being pregnant, presumably with the lawyer Terry Silver’s (Brandon Victor Dixon) baby, and she may end up in jail later for the murder of Ray Ray (Marcus Callender).

Some of the fans just want to bring back Raina (Donshea Hopkins). The brutal murder of the sweet, innocent girl was so devastating that many of the fans are still finding it hard to come to terms with it.

The death of Raina will have a big impact on all the characters on the show. Ghost will never be the same again after losing his baby girl, and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), following his father’s footsteps, is now a part of the crew in the gangster family.

The main villain in the next season is Dre (Rotimi). The scheming, former underling in Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) organisation will get what’s coming to him, but it needs proper planning because he’s supported by powerful friends and business partners.

The wild card in “Power” season 5 is Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate). The young politician first appeared to be a friend of Ghost, but he later emerged as a savvy operator with his own agenda.

Credit: Power/ Facebook