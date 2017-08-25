'Power' season 4 episode 10 won't air on Aug 27

'Power'
Actors Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren pose on the red carpet at the season 3 premiere of the Starz network show 'Power' in New York City, U.S., June 22, 2016. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

“Power” season 4 episode 10 titled “You Can’t Fix It” will not be airing on Aug. 27. The fans will have to wait another week to watch the finale. Meanwhile, Executive Producer Courtney A. Kemp teased details about what to expect next. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

Things will never be the same again on the show after the death of Raina (Donshea Hopkins). Her passing will affect everyone in the family, especially her brother Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). The young man will have to live with his guilt for the rest of his life.

In a new video posted online [see below] Kemp said that there was a debate in the writers room about whether or not to go ahead with the murder scene. The most important concern was that the event will change James (Omari Hardwick) forever, especially since it was his life of crime that is partly to blame for what happened.

As far as Tommy (Joseph Sikora) is concerned, Kemp said that the story will now explore how he develops, after he has accepted Tony Teresi (William Sadler) as his father. The drug dealer will have to build his organisation from the ground up, after all his distribution partners quit, and his father may be in a position to help.

While Tommy finds new ways to stay in the drugs business, Dre (Rotimi) will make a play to get into the big league. According to Kemp, Dre is in over his head. Are his days numbered on the show? Burning a warehouse full of drugs is a big deal, and there will be consequences if his former boss finds out.

“Power” season 4 episode 10 will air on Sep. 3. How will Raina’s death affect the family? Tasha (Naturi Naughton) already has plans of leaving her husband and starting a crime-free life. The loss of her daughter may make her more firm with her decision.

Credit: Power/ Facebook

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

