'Poldark' season 4 production update: Cast members spotted in costume on set

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of Aidan Turner as Ross [left] and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza [right] from the TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

Filming of “Poldark” season 4 has quietly begun in Gloucestershire. Cast members were reportedly spotted in costumes at Chavenage House. Meanwhile, the third season of the TV series will air in October in the US, and the cast members appeared in a new video to promote the show.

After the script read through with the cast members a few days ago, the cameras have finally started to roll for the show, Gloucestershirelive reports. The cast and crew have once again returned to Gloucestershire, after filming here for the second and the third season.  The official start date of the production is slated for autumn, but the exact schedule hasn’t been announced yet.

The cast members of the show were reportedly spotted in their period costumes at Chavenage House. It isn’t clear which of the actors from the show were involved in the filming on that day and for how long the production will last in this location.

Previously, the filming took place in Lasborough, Cirencester and at Chavenage. The cast and crew also went to Berkeley Castle to film some of the scenes for the third season.

While the production work for season 4 is going on in full swing, the producers are also promoting the third season for the US audience, who are yet to see it. A new video released online [see below] shows the cast members giving their take on what the show is about.

Ellise Chappell (Morwenna Chynoweth), Gabriella Wilde (Caroline Penvenen), Tom York (Sam Crane), Beatie Edney (Prudie), Harry Richardson (Drake Carne), Heida Reed (Elizabeth Warleggan), Jack Farthing (George Warleggan), and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) appeared in the video to promote the show. The cast members were asked to describe the TV series in three words. Although the actors had their own thoughts, the common thread was love and politics.

Credit: Masterpiece PBS/ YouTube

A little &#39;friendaissance&#39; at Zedel&#39;s last night. ❤ ️ ❤ ️ ❤ ️ #poldark

A post shared by Heida Reed (@heida.reed) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Credit: Heida Reed/ Instagram

