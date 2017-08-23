'Poldark' season 4: Josh Whitehouse teases 'tragedy'

The Black Moon will continue to cast its shadow in “Poldark” season 4. Josh Whitehouse was part of the cast who read the script of the first few episodes recently, and the actor has teased that there will be some “tragedy” in the next season. The actor has not given away any spoilers, but offered minor teasers about the show from what he has read so far.

In a brief video posted on YouTube, on Red Carpet News TV channel, Whitehouse (Hugh Armitage) talked about the show’s popularity so far, and what to expect next.

Whitehouse said that he felt “relieved” after seeing the fans appreciate his performance on the show. The actor was one of the newcomers to the show in the second season, playing a very important role.

The actor said that he was expecting a “backlash” from the fans because his character comes in between their favourite on screen couple Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson). Whitehouse is happy about the positive response he got from the fanbase, and about being accepted by the “Poldark” community.

The main aim of Whitehouse was to put his character’s point of view across to the audience, and make viewers understand where Hugh was coming from. The actor was hoping to make the audience see the love triangle from his character’s perspective as well.

Whitehouse also praised everyone involved in the show, and particularly praised his fellow cast members for portraying their respective characters perfectly. He also complimented the writers for delivering some well written scripts.

Talking about the scripts, Whitehouse has read the first three episodes of the next season. The actor said the show will continue to have the same tone as before, with a continuation of “tragedy” and “heart-string pulling.” “...so it’s gonna rip you open and tear you apart in every way, shape possible, and in the best way possible too I should hope,” he said.