'Poldark' season 3 behind the scenes: First time Drake and Morwenna meet

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of "Poldark" TV series cast members Harry Richardson (Drake), Ellise Chappell (Morwena) and Tom York (Sam). Poldark/ Facebook

While production of “Poldark” season 4 is currently ongoing, the fans in the US are currently watching season 3. A new behind-the-scenes video has now been released online that shows the filming of the first meeting between Drake Carne (Harry Richardson) and Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) on the beach. The cast members also spoke about the relationship between these two important characters.

In the video [see below] Director Joss Agnew explained how the scene that they were filming was an important one for the relationship between Morwenna and Drake. After their first meeting, and instant attraction, it was on the beach that they discovered how perfect they were as a pair.

The beautiful beach setting at Holywell Bay adds to the magic of their relationship. Chappell said that her character is the daughter of a dean, who is very dutiful. After growing up in a town, the sights and sounds of the beach are “breathtaking” for her.

Richardson said that his character and Morwenna are similar because they are both “free spirits.” Drake “delights in the natural world,” the actor said, and Morwenna is “infected” by this too after she starts spending time with him.

Chappell called Morwenna and Drake “kindred spirits.”  The relationship of these two characters is an important one on the show this year, and it will have an impact on those close to them.

The scene being filmed in the behind-the-scenes video is that of Drake taking Morwenna and Geoffrey Charles (Harry Marcus) to a cave at the beach that has holy well in it. 

Although the two characters are attracted to each other there are a host of issues that drive them apart. Apart from the feud between Ross (Aidan Turner) and George (Jack Farthing) there is also the question of people from different class getting close.

Credit: MasterpieceIPBS/ Facebook

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Joel Embiid signs five-year max extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Park explored in first ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ video
‘Poldark’ season 3 video: Morwenna and Drake are ‘kindred spirits’
Donna Karan says Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims were ‘asking for it’
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 10-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 'Exit Strategy' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Danny, Baez investigate foul play
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car