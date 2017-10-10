'Poldark' season 3 behind the scenes: First time Drake and Morwenna meet

While production of “Poldark” season 4 is currently ongoing, the fans in the US are currently watching season 3. A new behind-the-scenes video has now been released online that shows the filming of the first meeting between Drake Carne (Harry Richardson) and Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) on the beach. The cast members also spoke about the relationship between these two important characters.

In the video [see below] Director Joss Agnew explained how the scene that they were filming was an important one for the relationship between Morwenna and Drake. After their first meeting, and instant attraction, it was on the beach that they discovered how perfect they were as a pair.

The beautiful beach setting at Holywell Bay adds to the magic of their relationship. Chappell said that her character is the daughter of a dean, who is very dutiful. After growing up in a town, the sights and sounds of the beach are “breathtaking” for her.

Richardson said that his character and Morwenna are similar because they are both “free spirits.” Drake “delights in the natural world,” the actor said, and Morwenna is “infected” by this too after she starts spending time with him.

Chappell called Morwenna and Drake “kindred spirits.” The relationship of these two characters is an important one on the show this year, and it will have an impact on those close to them.

The scene being filmed in the behind-the-scenes video is that of Drake taking Morwenna and Geoffrey Charles (Harry Marcus) to a cave at the beach that has holy well in it.

Although the two characters are attracted to each other there are a host of issues that drive them apart. Apart from the feud between Ross (Aidan Turner) and George (Jack Farthing) there is also the question of people from different class getting close.

