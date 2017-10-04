'Poldark' returns to Wells town to film season 4

The cast and crew of “Poldark” will be returning to the UK town of Wells to film scenes for season 4. Details about some of the filming locations in the town and the schedule of the shoot have now surfaced online, along with new leaked pictures from the set.

According to a Facebook post by a Aidan Turner (Ross) fan page, the filming in Wells town has been scheduled for Nov. 23rd and 24th. The filming locations are said to be Vicar's Close, St Andrew Street, Market Place and the Town Hall Buildings. Access to these locations to residents of the town and visitors will be restricted on the days of the shooting. The picture in the post was taken on Feb. 10.

The cast and crew had also filmed scenes at Wells town for season 3. Parts of the Bishop’s Palace were transformed into a French convent at that time. Fans who have watched the third season may remember seeing the prisoners of war being housed in this building. This set was the centre of an important part of the plot, and the events that took place here had a big impact on all the major characters, and continue to have an impact on the show. It will be interesting to see what new scenes will be filmed here this time around.

At the moment, filming continues at Charlestown harbour. A new leaked picture from the set has also been posted on Facebook. The cast and crew have been facing some difficulties with the filming, thanks to the incessant rains these past few weeks. The picture shows one of the crew members helping Turner with his shoes, which the post suggests may have been waterlogged due to the rain.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to return some time in 2018. Meanwhile, the US fans have just begun to watch the third season.