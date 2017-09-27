'Poldark' season 4: More pictures and a video from production set

A new set of pictures and a video from the production sets of “Poldark” season 4 have leaked online. The video shows a scene being filmed at the beach, and the pictures show the cast members using umbrellas.

The video posted on YouTube shows Aidan Turner (Ross) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) filming a scene at the beach. The two actors can be seen standing side by side, and watching the sea. The crew members can also be seen in this video, adjusting the actors’ costume and hair to get the perfect shot.

More pictures from the set have been posted on Daily Mail. The first picture is that of Tomlinson accompanied by a crew member holding an umbrella. The rains have been posing a challenge for the cast and crew while filming, threatening to soak them and their costume.

Turner appears to have managed to film his scenes without needing the assistance of an umbrella. The scene that he filmed included a conversation with someone, while riding his horse. Another scene involved him waving at someone at a distance.

Since the main plot of the next season will show him to be running for political office, waving to crowds and making speeches may be something the fans will get to see on the show. Ross’ primary opponent for the MP seat is George Warleggan (Jack Farthing).

Another leaked picture shows Farthing with an umbrella. Cast members Harry Richardson (Drake Carne) and Tom York (Sam Carne) were also spotted on the set.

Many of the extras were also photographed on the set. The actors were in their costume, ready to film their scenes.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to return sometime in 2018. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. More filming details will be available in the coming days.