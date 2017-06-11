‘Pokemon Sun and Moon’ tips: Choosing correct starter Pokemon Rowlet, Litten and Popplio, catching Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Pokemon Sun and Moon
A brand new Japanese opening theme for the “Pocket Monsters: Sun & Moon" is all set to air from July 15th, 2017, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pokémon Anime Series! Pokémon Sun & Moon/Facebook

Choosing the correct starter Pokemon in “Pokemon Sun and Moon” is mighty important. Even though Rowlet, Litten and Popplio offer a choice between Grass, Fore and Water types, players can choose only one. Rest, they have to trade with friends.

It is important to have information regarding all three, their moves and evolutions so as to take an informed decision. Competition-grade Pokemon are not that useful for a main quest playthrough. As the first trials are against Normal and Water types, Rowlet is a good bet. It will also be useful against the Bug-type Pokemon found on Alolan lands. However, Litten also has super-effective attacks and high speed against the Bug types. Hence, it would be the next best bet after Rowlet.

Primarina, Popplio’s full evolution, is effective in later stages against the Poison-type Pokemon. However, when battling Team Skull, Bug is the most-prevalent type. Hence Inceneroar, the Fire/Dark-type Litten evolution, and Primarina, will struggle. Thus, as is clear, it is ultimately personal choice that matters. Each of the types has their pros and cons. Eurogamer.net has shared various stats that will help players to decide which type to choose as starter. It has also provided the evolutions and the weaknesses of each type.

It is also important for players to know where to find Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini in “Pokemon Sun and Moon.” Players consider these the best Pokemon in the game because of their excellent stats, abilities and Z Moves. Each and every Tapu acts as the guardian to their own respective islands, such as, Tapu Koko for Melemele, Tapu Lele for Akala, Tapu Bulu for Ula'Ula, and Tapu Fini for Poni Island. They are the found in corresponding ruins, such as, Ruins of Conflict, Ruins of Life, Ruins of Abundance and Ruins of Hope.

The Tapu can be caught only after one has completed the main storyline of “Pokemon Sun and Moon.” After defeating the Elite Four and Professor Kukui, Lillie will make the player meet Tapu Koko. The player has to touch the statue in the Ruins of Conflict and a battle will follow. Next is Tapu Lele, which appears once the player is Island Champion, inside Ruins of Life, right beyond Memorial Hill and Akala Outskirts. Touch the statue inside the ruins to summon the Water/Fairy-type Pokemon.

There is a Machamp Shove puzzle that the player needs to solve to go inside. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on “Pokemon Sun and Moon.”

ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Watch 2017 French Open semi-finals online
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
'Deadpool 2' adds a new mutant as a villain
Lena Luthor's friendship with 'Supergirl' possibly on the line in season 3
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car