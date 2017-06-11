‘Pokemon Sun and Moon’ tips: Choosing correct starter Pokemon Rowlet, Litten and Popplio, catching Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele

Choosing the correct starter Pokemon in “Pokemon Sun and Moon” is mighty important. Even though Rowlet, Litten and Popplio offer a choice between Grass, Fore and Water types, players can choose only one. Rest, they have to trade with friends.

It is important to have information regarding all three, their moves and evolutions so as to take an informed decision. Competition-grade Pokemon are not that useful for a main quest playthrough. As the first trials are against Normal and Water types, Rowlet is a good bet. It will also be useful against the Bug-type Pokemon found on Alolan lands. However, Litten also has super-effective attacks and high speed against the Bug types. Hence, it would be the next best bet after Rowlet.

Primarina, Popplio’s full evolution, is effective in later stages against the Poison-type Pokemon. However, when battling Team Skull, Bug is the most-prevalent type. Hence Inceneroar, the Fire/Dark-type Litten evolution, and Primarina, will struggle. Thus, as is clear, it is ultimately personal choice that matters. Each of the types has their pros and cons. Eurogamer.net has shared various stats that will help players to decide which type to choose as starter. It has also provided the evolutions and the weaknesses of each type.

It is also important for players to know where to find Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini in “Pokemon Sun and Moon.” Players consider these the best Pokemon in the game because of their excellent stats, abilities and Z Moves. Each and every Tapu acts as the guardian to their own respective islands, such as, Tapu Koko for Melemele, Tapu Lele for Akala, Tapu Bulu for Ula'Ula, and Tapu Fini for Poni Island. They are the found in corresponding ruins, such as, Ruins of Conflict, Ruins of Life, Ruins of Abundance and Ruins of Hope.

The Tapu can be caught only after one has completed the main storyline of “Pokemon Sun and Moon.” After defeating the Elite Four and Professor Kukui, Lillie will make the player meet Tapu Koko. The player has to touch the statue in the Ruins of Conflict and a battle will follow. Next is Tapu Lele, which appears once the player is Island Champion, inside Ruins of Life, right beyond Memorial Hill and Akala Outskirts. Touch the statue inside the ruins to summon the Water/Fairy-type Pokemon.

There is a Machamp Shove puzzle that the player needs to solve to go inside.