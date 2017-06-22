Plastic surgeon offers 'Melania makeover' for women who want to look like the FLOTUS

A “Melania Makeover” is now being offered by a plastic surgeon in Houston after encountering so many people who want to look like US First Lady Melania Trump. Women with aspirations to look exactly like Melania are willing to go under the knife to copy the former model’s features.

Houston surgeon Dr Franklin Rose has announced he is offering a Melania Makeover. He said he decided to launch the surgery when he noticed that his clients are becoming interested in copying Melania’s look.

Rose has issued a press release, saying he had several women who visited his office because they wanted the Ivanka look. He said it was not very surprising to see women now wanting to look like the Slovenian-born former model, who he said is “simply gorgeous.” He added Melania’s look has become more in demand since she became the US first lady.

Melania-in-the-Making

Among those who want to look like Melania is a cancer survivor from Texas named Claudia Sierra. For her, the FLOTUS is an inspiration.

Before the operation, the mother of two said the first lady, for her, is a vision of power and strength. “She is our first lady and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of me and for it to show on the outside,” the New York Post quoted her as saying.

So she underwent eight procedures on Tuesday to look like Melania. Rhinoplasty, liposuction, breast reduction, a Brazilian buttock lift and an eyelid lift are some procedures she underwent to feel like the “first lady she knows she is inside.”

Fillers were also injected in her face. She even permitted for those injections to be filmed and streamed on social media this week.

Rose said the surgeries transformed her into a “hyper beautiful” woman. He added it was sort of more enjoyable because beautiful can be levelled up to hyper beautiful.

He told DailyMail.com in November that Texan women were heading to his office in large numbers requesting to be transformed to look like first daughter Ivanka Trump. At the time, he said no one had yet asked to be look like US President Donald Trump’s wife.

Those who are interested can learn more about Sierra’s plastic surgery journey on “Inside Edition,” where she plans to share the things she went through to look like her muse. “Melania-in-the-Making” is expected to air later this year.

