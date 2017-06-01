Melania reacts to Kathy Griffin's decapitated photo of Donald Trump

Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

Melania Trump responded to Kathy Griffin's tweet on Tuesday, a decapitated photo of her husband US President Donald Trump. In a statement, the FLOTUS describe the controversial image as “very disturbing” and even questioned the comedian’s mental state.

The first lady said as a mother, a wife, and a human being, she finds the image very disturbing. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it,” she added per New York Post.

The US president also reacted to Griffin's post, saying she must be ashamed of herself. In a tweet, he shared his children, particularly his 11 year old son, Barron, are “having a hard time” with the decapitated photo.

TMZ reported Barron was watching television at home when he saw the image, a prop that depicts the POTUS’ bloodied severed head. He initially thought something happened to his father.

Kathy Griffin apologises

Meanwhile, US television network CNN announced the firing of Griffin from its annual New Year's Eve coverage after the photo shoot. The 56-year-old issued an apology late Tuesday via a 31-second video posted to social media where she admitted she went too far and made a mistake. She said she asked photographer Tyler Shields to have the image remove from the internet.

However, that was not enough to keep her job. She had co-hosted CNN's annual New Year's Eve coverage for the past ten years.

CNN’s communications division took to Twitter to broadcast it has terminated its agreement with Griffin to appear in its New Year's Eve program. The network previously said it was "evaluating" its New Year's Eve coverage and said the photo was "disgusting and offensive.”

Donald Jr, the eldest son of the POTUS, and defeated 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney also slammed the photo. Donald Jr currently runs the family’s business in New York.

In a tweet, Romney said politics have becomes too base, too low and too vulgar, but argued Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant territory. Even Hilary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea was not happy about the photo. "It is never funny to joke about killing a president," she tweeted.

Democratic Senator from Minnesota Al Franken told MSNBC the photo has no place for the political dialogue. Franken was a former comedian on long-running television show, Saturday Night Live.

FOX 10 Phoenix/YouTube

