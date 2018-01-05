Penis whitening in Thailand gets around 100 clients per month

The New Year brings new beauty trends and many look willing to undergo some unique procedures. A new procedure in Thailand is taking social media by storm as it’s taking skin whitening to the next level with penises as the target spot.

The fair-skinned beauty ideal is embedded within Asian culture. There are old sayings that link fair skin with desirability. "One whiteness can cover three kinds of ugliness,” an old saying says.

In Thailand, a clinic in Bangkok is offering penis whitening service. It reportedly had drawn 100 men per month to give it a shot.

The Lelux Hospital is known for its body whitening expertise. Some months ago, one of its male customers expressed concern about “dark parts” on his private part. That was when the clinic began to offer the procedure.

The controversial method utilises laser whitening. The laser being used is very small. Skin and Laser department manager Bunthita Wattanasiri told Agence France-Presse many people are asking about it these days and they are getting around 100 clients per month, three to four clients daily.

Most of their clients were aged 22 to 55 years old. Many were said to be from the LGBTI community.

Popol Tansakul, Lelux’s marketing manager, told dpa they utilise the same pigmentation laser equipment employed in other skin treatments. He added all of the equipment got certification [by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health].

Wattanasiri said it is a sensitive part of the body and they need to be careful. It is not the first time that the hospital offered services intended for sensitive body parts. Last year, it offered a procedure in which a female customer’s own body fat is used to make genitalia plumper.

Authorities, however, have expressed concern about laser services. Health Service Support Department deputy director-general Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn pointed out that the skin in private body parts is sensitive, The Nation reported.

A photo of a man who was said to be undergoing the penis whitening treatment circulated on social media. The procedure was even televised on Thai media.

Netizens were quick to react about it, with one Faceboook user saying people nowadays can’t embrace their own skin colour. “Oh god! Whatever happened to the world?” another wrote.

In some countries, making one’s skin look white is the trend. It is contrary to that in other parts of the world where beauty standards push people to seek a tanned glow.