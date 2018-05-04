Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA

By on
LeBron James Paul George
Cleveland, OH, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

If Shaquille O’Neal is to be believed, Paul George and LeBron James are headed to Los Angeles. The NBA Hall-of-Famer revealed during a recent podcast that he believes the duo will sign with the Lakers next season, finally giving LA a chance at entering the NBA Finals again.

During an episode of his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the Lakers legend claimed that the Paul George - Lakers transfer will come to fruition by next season. O’Neal also said he believes LeBron James will be making a move to LA as well.

“I think Paul George…He’s definitely going to the Lakers. Him and LeBron. You heard it here first,” Shaq said on Thursday’s podcast.

O’Neal, however, clarified that his claims are just his opinions. But given his presence as a former Lakers superstar, his opinions may be based on inside information that have not been made public.

“I’m gonna say this is just my opinion, LeBron, Paul George and there will be a couple of other big names that go to the Lakers organization.”

NBA rumors about PG13 signing with his hometown team have been swirling for years now. It was further reinforced when the five-time NBA All-Star again admitted that he wanted to play for Los Angeles. Speaking at his exit interview this year, the Palmdale-born and raised superstar said, “everybody in this league would love to play at home.”

“I won't say that's a lie. Everybody would love to play for their home [team] in one way or another,” he added.

See video below. 

Add to this, there have been reports that George will not be re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder next year. According to ESPN’s Ryan Russillo, the forward is “gone” after the team failed to advance to the conference semi-finals.

“Today is the first time I’ve heard from anybody that I trust that George is gone,” Russillo said. “Where is he going then? And (the source) was like, ‘All we know is that he’s gone.’”

As for the LeBron James - Lakers saga, it’s too early to tell whether The King would be leaving Ohio for California. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still in the 2018 NBA Finals contention. They lead the Toronto Raptors, 2-0, in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

The four-time MVP has been otherworldly this year, most especially during the NBA Playoffs 2018. He has been posting norms of 33.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. Should he sign with the Lakers during the off-season, the Lakers will readily be a Playoff contender. However, LBJ cannot be bothered with questions about the off-season as he is focused on making his eight straight Finals appearance.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kings’ Landing battle
‘Solo: a Star Wars Story’: Ron Howard interview
‘Outlander’ season 3: Interview of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
‘Avengers 4’: Characters and storylines to expect
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Return of a dead character
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Character from Prime Universe
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car