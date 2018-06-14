'Outlander' season 4: Filming of finale begins

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 finale has just begun. Cast member Sophie Skelton (Brianna) has confirmed that she and her fellow cast members had a table read through of the script recently. Meanwhile, John Bell (Young Ian) talked about his character’s pet on the show.

Skelton’s confirmation of the finale read through [see below] suggests that Brianna will be there in the episode. The plot of the next season will have a big focus on Bree. With the filming of the finale, the production should wrap soon for the show.

Meanwhile a new picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) has surfaced online. The picture posted on Instagram by ET Now reporter Leanne Aguilera shows the two actors on the set of the TV series, but they are not in makeup and they are not wearing their costumes.

Another picture posted on Instagram shows Aguilera making friends with Dewey, the dog that is playing Rollo on the show this year. “I met Rollo on the #Outlander today and it was love at first lick,” Aguilera wrote in her post.

Commenting on the post by Aguilera on Twitter [see below], Bell teased that Dewey is going to “steal everybody’s hearts.” Rollo will be Young Ian’s pet, and Bell said that his character and Rollo will be the “best power couple!”

Aguilera isn’t’ allowed to share any details about the next season yet, but she promised to tease something soon. She promised that the fans will be “verra, verra pleased!” when they read about what’s in store.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air in November. The plot will focus on the lives of Jamie and Claire in the US colonies, and they will be joined by Young Ian in their new adventure. The couple have arrived in the New World just at the time of the start of the American Revolution.