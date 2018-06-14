'Outlander' season 4: Filming of finale begins

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 finale has just begun. Cast member Sophie Skelton (Brianna) has confirmed that she and her fellow cast members had a table read through of the script recently. Meanwhile, John Bell (Young Ian) talked about his character’s pet on the show.

Skelton’s confirmation of the finale read through [see below] suggests that Brianna will be there in the episode. The plot of the next season will have a big focus on Bree. With the filming of the finale, the production should wrap soon for the show.

Meanwhile a new picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) has surfaced online. The picture posted on Instagram by ET Now reporter Leanne Aguilera shows the two actors on the set of the TV series, but they are not in makeup and they are not wearing their costumes.

Another picture posted on Instagram shows Aguilera making friends with Dewey, the dog that is playing Rollo on the show this year. “I met Rollo on the #Outlander today and it was love at first lick,” Aguilera wrote in her post.

Commenting on the post by Aguilera on Twitter [see below], Bell teased that Dewey is going to “steal everybody’s hearts.” Rollo will be Young Ian’s pet, and Bell said that his character and Rollo will be the “best power couple!”

Aguilera isn’t’ allowed to share any details about the next season yet, but she promised to tease something soon. She promised that the fans will be “verra, verra pleased!” when they read about what’s in store.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air in November. The plot will focus on the lives of Jamie and Claire in the US colonies, and they will be joined by Young Ian in their new adventure. The couple have arrived in the New World just at the time of the start of the American Revolution.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Jake Johnson is the older ‘Spider-Man’ in new film
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ may be a reboot
‘Bumblebee’ movie: New behind-the-scenes video
Ronald Moore explains process of making ‘Outlander’
'Lucifer' season 4 may find a new home at Amazon
Amazon currently discussing reviving ‘Lucifer’ TV series
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car