'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: Sophie Skelton teases big reunion

There will be a flash forward and flashback format in “Outlander” season 4, just like the way it was in the third season. This time the focus will be on Brianna (Sophie Skelton), instead of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan). In a recent interview, Skelton teased details about another big reunion, and the storyline of her character. The following article contains spoilers.

Brianna was last seen staying back in the US with Roger (Richard Rankin), while Claire went back in time to reunite with Jamie. In an interview with BriefTake, Skelton revealed that the next season will show her character in the 1970s, and that will be juxtaposed with Bree’s life in the 1800s.

The third season did something similar with Claire’s life in the 60s and Jamie’s life in the past. The scenes showed the mirror image of the lives the two characters led during their time of separation. Now, the fans will get to see a similar format, but it will be about the same character- Brianna.

Brianna will be living a carefree life in the 70s, and later she will find out something about her parents in the past. She will then travel back in time to save their lives, change history, and then she will get caught in the politics of the American Revolution.

Brianna will also go through some traumatic events, which Skelton referred to as a topic that is in the media right now. Skelton said that she hopes victims of abuse will be able to see things through her character’s eyes, which should make the audience feel empathy towards Bree.

The problems that Brianna will face in “Outlander” season 4 will be interesting for the fans to watch, according to Skelton, because the character is a “modern woman out of her time dealing with problems that she wouldn’t even see in her day.”