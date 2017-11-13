'Outlander' season 3: Pulling off the biggest visual effects scenes yet

Every year the producers of “Outlander” TV series are faced with new challenges, but there was a moment before filming season 3 when Matthew B. Roberts had doubts about how they would manage to pull it off. There were a lot of scenes on the sea in the script, and the main characters travel to Jamaica this year. In a recent interview, the producer talked about how they managed to do it all in South Africa.

Since filming in the middle of the ocean was not convenient, the cast and crew traveled all the way to Cape Town, where Starz had already built ships for the “Black Sails” TV series, which the “Outlander” producers could use. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts said that the timing worked out perfectly. With the ships being available, the shifting of the cast, crew, and the equipment from Scotland didn’t take too long.

Although the producers managed to complete filming as per schedule, Roberts certainly had his doubts at the start, especially since they wanted to continue to make great episodes for the fans.

What seems to have made Roberts nervous was the sheer number of pages in the script. There were about 104 pages in the script, and only 6 pages of that were based on land.

“When I first did the tally, a little aneurysm started in my head. I was like, I don’t know how we’re gonna do it. That’s just so much on the water, and we want to do it great,” Roberts said. The availability of the ships solved most of the problems.

“Outlander” season 3 is also “much heavier in visual effects,” according to Roberts. There were massive green screens that were placed all around the ships, and later the ocean was added in the post production. Gimbals were used to rock the ships to make it look like they were sailing.

#Outlander ‘s South African Queen #thedoldrums @caitrionabalfe @samheughan Jamie and Claire making waves wherever they go. @outlander_starz A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Credit: nofoolingproductions/ Instagram

Behold, three people that have made our #Outlander dreams come true! Watch the latest episode of #Outlander now on the @STARZ App (link in bio) or tonight at 8PM E/P. A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Credit: Starz/ Instagram

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter