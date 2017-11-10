'Outlander' season 3 episode 9 preview: Wild ride to Jamaica

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture from the production set of Starz TV series "Outlander season 3, in Cape Town, South Africa. Starz/ Facebook

The sea voyage of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will begin in the next episode of “Outlander” season 3. The couple will launch a daring rescue that will take them as far as Jamaica, but they have to face a lot of challenges on the journey first.

The preview of episode 9 released online [see below] shows Claire telling Jamie that they have to rescue Young Ian (John Bell). The duo will get onboard a ship and set sail. But the journey will not be smooth.

On the way a British Man of War will stop the ship on which Jamie and Claire will travel in. The Scotsman will be worried that the British officer onboard has the right to force any subject of his country into service.

The Captain of the British ship is facing troubles of his own and needs help. There is an outbreak of plague on his ship, and he is in need of a surgeon. Jamie has never liked the idea of his wife working with the sick, but Claire is bound by her oath to help people in need of medical assistance.

A sneak peek scene posted on YouTube shows unexpected visitors on the ship. Fergus (César Domboy) will arrive with Jamie’s daughter Marsali (Lauren Lyle), and the two will announce their intention to get married.

Marsali hasn’t told her mother yet, and Jamie will want to send her back home. Marsali will threaten to tell everyone that she has slept with Fergus, which would ruin her reputation, so Jamie will let the two love birds accompany him to Jamaica.

It will not be just intense drama in the next episode. A preview video posted on YouTube teases an intimate scene between Jamie and Claire. The fans will also get to see the kind of troubles Young Ian will face at the hands of his captors.

Related
Join the Discussion
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Supernatural’ 13x05 spoilers, recap: Castiel returns to Sam and Dean
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
‘Outlander’ season 3: John Bell shares his thoughts
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will start with a battle
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 10: Katie helps Wyatt
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 10 spoilers
'Outlander' season 3 episode 9 preview: Wild ride to Jamaica
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie and Claire on rescue mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car