'Outlander' season 3: Producer returning to South Africa; Diana Gabaldon whirlwind tour; New pictures and more

Diana Gabaldon
Actor Sam Heughan (L) and author Diana Gabaldon participate in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

A lot has happened in the past few days. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis has confirmed that she will be returning to South Africa soon, César Domboy and Producer Matthew B. Roberts have shared new pictures, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe appeared in a new video, and Diana Gabaldon shared details about her whirlwind tour.

Davis visited the set in Cape Town a while ago, and has now confirmed that she will be returning. The producer is also involved in other projects that demand her attention.

Gabaldon has also been touring nations across the globe, meeting fans and singing books. The author was in South Africa in April, where she met the cast and crew, after a brief stay back at home she travelled to Canada, another short break at home and she was back on the road, travelling to UK.

Despite her busy schedule, the author said that she is having a wonderful time. Her touring still continues. After a two day program at the National Museum of Scotland, there was a book signing in London.

Meanwhile, Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Balfe (Claire) appeared in a new video [see below] to celebrate World Whisky Day. They played the all too familiar “Never Have I Ever” game. In another tweet, Balfe invited the host of the game to play with them next time.

The cast and crew appears to have enjoyed a short break from filming in South Africa. While Heughan and Balfe drank whisky together, Domboy and Lauren Lyle (Marsali) went paddling with penguins. The actor shared a picture of the two of them together at Boulders Beach. Lyle had previously shared a picture of her going horse riding on the beach previously.

Roberts too is busy showcasing his excellent photograph skills. He shared a few shots he took in Capte Town with the fans, teasing some of the scenic beauty that the fans may get to experience later this year on “Outlander” season 3.

Credit: Diana Gabaldon/ Facebook

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Smooth ride, always ! _____ @laurenlyle7 #bouldersbeach #pinguinsquad #paddle

A post shared by César Domboy (@cesardomboy) on May 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Credit: César Domboy/ Instagram

Marsali &amp; Claire off road __

A post shared by Lauren Lyle (@laurenlyle7) on May 13, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Credit: Lauren Lyle/ Instagram

Hot to trot #outlander #outthewindowphotography

A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on May 18, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Could it be a Rhino _ ? #capetown #southafrica #outlanderonsafari #sunrise

A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on May 21, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

For the bird lovers #orangebreastedsunbird #inflight #capepoint #gotlucky

A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on May 21, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

Credit: nofoolingproductions/ Instagram

In case you missed it:

It’s no secret that Jamie will get seasick in “Outlander” season 3, which is something fans can read about in the book “Voyager.” But filming this scene was not a pleasant experience for Sam Heughan either, Diana Gabaldon explained in a recent interview. (Read more: The time when Sam Heughan got sick while filming)

