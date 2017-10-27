'Outlander' season 3: A missing man and trouble for Frasers

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

The Frasers will have to face the consequences of a man who is missing in “Outlander” season 3 episode 7. Meanwhile, Jamie will also have to deal with the problems that come with all the illegal work that he has been doing. A preview video of the next episode teases the challenges the couple will have to face. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

In the preview video [see below] Jamie (Sam Heughan) comes home to find his wife holding a blood stained knife. Did Claire (Caitriona Balfe) just wound the man or is he dead?

Ian Murray (Steven Cree) will be back in the next episode. He’s a much older man now with silver-grey hair. He appears to be looking for the man that Claire fought in episode 6.

Meanwhile, Claire will put her medical skills to good use. The preview video shows her taking out her surgeon tools. Will she perform an operation? She is apologetic about all the trouble she has caused her husband, but Jamie is just happy that she’s back, no matter the cost.

Young Ian (John Bell) may not remember Claire from his childhood, but Fergus (César Domboy) certainly does. Fergus tells his friend that Claire used to save lives back when they were young, and there were also whispers about her taking a few lives as well.

The preview video also shows a man trespassing into Jamie’s shop, and Young Ian will stand up to this intruder. According to the synopsis of the next episode agents of the Crown are closing in on Jamie’s illegal work.

Will Jamie’s work and Claire’s encounter force them to embark on a new adventure together? The two characters have been mostly on the run ever since they met each other in Scotland all those years ago.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

