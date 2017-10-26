'Outlander' season 3: Jamie’s past choices will have consequences

The reunion of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was a joyous occasion in “Outlander” season 3, which proved that their love has stood the test of time. However, new problems have already started to test the two characters again. In a recent interview, Co-executive Producer and Writer Matthew B. Roberts talked about the thought process behind the Print Shop scene and also teased some details about what can be expected going forward.

In an interview with Sony, Roberts said that the Print Shop scene was something that everyone had been waiting for, even the producers. The writers tried to stay as close to the source material as possible, knowing the importance the fans placed on it, but there were some “unique challenges” that they faced.

The strategy the producers used was to let the scenes of this episode play out in a natural way, instead of forcing the script to fit a predetermined run time. There were a range of emotions that Heughan and Balfe had to portray on screen during the reunion. There was surprise, fear, anxiety, unease, delight, and passion.

Although it’s been twenty years, the writers decided not to focus on Claire readjusting to life in 1700s again. The main focus was on the reunion. However, she will have to adjust to Jamie’s new life, which now includes a grown up Ian (John Bell) and Fergus (César Domboy).

The end of episode 6 showed Claire facing a new problem. What is this new problem? Roberts teased that “the past has a strange way of catching up with the present.” The producer also added that some decisions that Jamie took in Claire’s absence will put pressure on them both.

“Outlander” season 3 episode 7 is titled “Crème de Menthe.” According to the synopsis, Claire will follow her conscience and use her skills as a surgeon, while Jamie tries to evade the Crown’s representatives who are closing in on his illegal dealings.

THX all — the #PrintShop was a collaboration among many talented people starting w/ @Writer_DG ‘s chapter & Sam and Caitriona’s performances pic.twitter.com/EASRBECNJR — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) October 25, 2017

