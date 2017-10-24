'Outlander' season 3 behind the scenes: Sam Heughan went to ‘printing school’

The Print Shop scene of “Outlander” season 3 has finally aired, and now the producers have released a new video in which they talked about the work and effort that was put in for this important scene. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

In the video [see below] Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore remarked that the Print Shop set is an “iconic set from the book, which meant that it should be a big beautiful iconic set in the show.” However, Co-executive Producer and Writer Matthew B. Roberts said that the set on the show doesn’t really follow the exact description in the book.

The reason for the change, Roberts explained, is that they filmed the exterior scenes at a location that is close to the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. This set had stairs that went up to the door. So, the production team had to build a two floor print shop. Pictures of the Print Shop set have been posted online by Production Designer Jon Gary Steele [see below].

Steele apparently had two working printing presses built for this scene. As far as Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) is concerned, he was sent to “printing school” to learn how to use these machines. Roberts revealed that Heughan actually printed out quite a few of the pamphlets that the fans see on screen.

The producers were keenly aware that the main part of the reunion, and this episode, was the intimate scenes between Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe). So, there was a lot of focus on the scenes above the brothel by both the writers as and the crew members.

Another interesting aspect about the Print Shop scene in “Outlander” season 3 was the fact that both Jamie and Claire have aged, which was difficult to show because the actors playing these roles haven’t aged. The actors also had to portray the nervousness and insecurity that comes with age. In the end, the producers feel they were able to create something that everyone is happy with.

