'Outlander' season 3 behind the scenes: Sam Heughan went to ‘printing school’

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire. Facebook/ Outlander

The Print Shop scene of “Outlander” season 3 has finally aired, and now the producers have released a new video in which they talked about the work and effort that was put in for this important scene. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

In the video [see below] Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore remarked that the Print Shop set is an “iconic set from the book, which meant that it should be a big beautiful iconic set in the show.” However, Co-executive Producer and Writer Matthew B. Roberts said that the set on the show doesn’t really follow the exact description in the book.

The reason for the change, Roberts explained, is that they filmed the exterior scenes at a location that is close to the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. This set had stairs that went up to the door. So, the production team had to build a two floor print shop. Pictures of the Print Shop set have been posted online by Production Designer Jon Gary Steele [see below].

Steele apparently had two working printing presses built for this scene. As far as Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) is concerned, he was sent to “printing school” to learn how to use these machines. Roberts revealed that Heughan actually printed out quite a few of the pamphlets that the fans see on screen.

The producers were keenly aware that the main part of the reunion, and this episode, was the intimate scenes between Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe). So, there was a lot of focus on the scenes above the brothel by both the writers as and the crew members.

Another interesting aspect about the Print Shop scene in “Outlander” season 3 was the fact that both Jamie and Claire have aged, which was difficult to show because the actors playing these roles haven’t aged. The actors also had to portray the nervousness and insecurity that comes with age. In the end, the producers feel they were able to create something that everyone is happy with.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Jon Gary Steele

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Kyrie Irving slapped with fine for inappropriate language
Lewis Hamilton on the verge of fourth F1 World Championship
Eric Bledsoe wants trade as Phoenix Suns fire Earl Watson
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
Ben Simmons triple-double gives Philadelphia 76ers first win of season
Ben Simmons triple-double gives Philadelphia 76ers first win of season
Eric Bledsoe Trade: Cavs could offer Iman Shumpert, Ante Zizic, draft pick
Eric Bledsoe Trade: Cavs could offer Iman Shumpert, Ante Zizic, draft pick
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Oct. 24-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Oct. 23 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Script read through
‘Vikings’ season 5: New pictures surface online
'The Walking Dead' season 8: Comics vs. TV series
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl’s mission and more added
'Outlander' season 3 behind the scenes: Sam Heughan went to ‘printing school’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insights about Print Shop scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car