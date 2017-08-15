'Outlander' season 3: Lord John Grey picture; Advance screening in Los Angeles

A new behind-the-scenes picture of Lord John Grey from the sets of “Outlander” season 3 has surfaced online. Meanwhile, a special day has been planned in Los Angeles, where there will be an advanced screening and other fun activities.

Lord John Grey (David Berry) is perhaps the most important character added to the Starz show this year. A behind-the-scenes picture of the character (see below) shows the Aussie actor getting ready for a scene. Some of the crew members can be seen helping him with his costume. The caption of the post calls the character a “favourite redcoat.”

The picture appears to be from the time when Lord John Grey escorts Jamie (Sam Heughan) to prison. A previously released still from the new season teased the Scottish warrior in chains, following the British officer.

Lord John Grey is governor of the fictitious Ardsmuir Prison in Scotland. This is where Jamie will be taken after the Battle of Culloden. Although he wants to die, the Scottish warrior is forced to take up the leadership position once again and embark on a new adventure, winning new friends and allies along the way.

Some fans have already seen the premiere episode of the next season. There appears to be another opportunity to watch the episode on Sept. 5, which is just five days before the actual air date of the TV series. Starz is planning a “verra special day” at The Grove in Los Angeles. Apart from the advanced screening, there are also fun activities planned for this event.

Fans get to participate in the photo booth, Print Shop, flower crown bar, tea leaf reading and more at the Los Angeles event. There is no word yet whether any of the cast members of the show or the producers will be attending this event.

@MrDavidBerry is our favorite redcoat. #Outlander #BTS #STARZ A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Join us on September 5 at @TheGroveLA for a verra special #Outlander day, featuring advanced screenings and activities! pic.twitter.com/rhqiafmF4j — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) August 14, 2017

