'Outlander' season 3: Lord John Grey picture; Advance screening in Los Angeles

By @sachintrivedig on
David Berry
A picture of actor David Berry, cast as Lord John Grey in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A new behind-the-scenes picture of Lord John Grey from the sets of “Outlander” season 3 has surfaced online. Meanwhile, a special day has been planned in Los Angeles, where there will be an advanced screening and other fun activities.

Lord John Grey (David Berry) is perhaps the most important character added to the Starz show this year. A behind-the-scenes picture of the character (see below) shows the Aussie actor getting ready for a scene. Some of the crew members can be seen helping him with his costume. The caption of the post calls the character a “favourite redcoat.”

The picture appears to be from the time when Lord John Grey escorts Jamie (Sam Heughan) to prison. A previously released still from the new season teased the Scottish warrior in chains, following the British officer.

Lord John Grey is governor of the fictitious Ardsmuir Prison in Scotland. This is where Jamie will be taken after the Battle of Culloden. Although he wants to die, the Scottish warrior is forced to take up the leadership position once again and embark on a new adventure, winning new friends and allies along the way.

Some fans have already seen the premiere episode of the next season. There appears to be another opportunity to watch the episode on Sept. 5, which is just five days before the actual air date of the TV series. Starz is planning a “verra special day” at The Grove in Los Angeles. Apart from the advanced screening, there are also fun activities planned for this event.

Fans get to participate in the photo booth, Print Shop, flower crown bar, tea leaf reading and more at the Los Angeles event. There is no word yet whether any of the cast members of the show or the producers will be attending this event.

 

@MrDavidBerry is our favorite redcoat. #Outlander #BTS #STARZ

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Credit: Outlander_starz/ Instagram

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Tesla hopes to accomplish SA battery, Model 3 and more by 2020
Chinatown in Sydney is becoming less Chinese
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Tiger Woods to enter rehab after pleading not guilty to DUI charges
F1: Mercedes keen to lock up Valtteri Bottas for long haul
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 leaked: Episodes 2-4 available online
Journey to unite Westeros against White Walkers
Dany shows more cruelty in 'Game of Thrones' season 7
‘Star Wars: Rebels’ almost introduced a new Inquisitor
'Animal Kingdom' spoilers: Baz sets his plan against Smurf in motion
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 'The Leopard' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Aug. 15-18: Jack fights back
'Y&R' spoilers for Aug. 15-18: Jack retaliates [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car