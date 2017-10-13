'Outlander' season 3 episode 6 not airing on 15th; season 4 filming

'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander."

The long awaited Print Shop scene has finally aired, and it’s time for the fans to take a breather before then can continue watching the show. “Outlander” season 3 episode 6 will not air on the 15th. The fans will have to wait one more week to see how the two characters handle the reunion. Meanwhile, filming for season 4 has officially begun, and there are two new actors joining the show.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire(Caitriona Balfe) saw each other after two decades. Episode 6 will show the two characters coming to terms with this reunion, and having some passionate sex. Back in Boston, one chapter of Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) life is over, but her story is far from over. All the action will return on the 22nd in the episode titled “A. Malcolm.”

While the fans are busy binge watching all the episodes of season 3 that have aired, the cast and crew are busy filming season 4. Two new actors have joined the show this year. Maria Doyle Kennedy, known for her work in “Orphan Black” and “The Conjuring 2,” has joined the “Outlander” family as Jocasta, the younger sister of Dougal (Graham McTavish). Ed Speleers, who has been a part of “Downton Abbey” and “Wolf Hall,” will be playing the role of Stephen Bonnet, a pirate and a smuggler.

Co-executive Producer Maril Davis confirmed on Twitter that the casting process has only just begun. So, more announcements can be expected in the future. The earliest casting announcement for season 4 was for the dog Rollo. Heughan has met the two pups that will be playing this role on the set, and Davis joked about how the other dogs are jealous.

Many extras were also cast for “Outlander” season 3. Real People Casting released pictures of all the actors who have started filming in this first week of production.

#Outlander Season 4 filming is officially underway, and there are some new cast members to announce. Give a warm welcome to @mariadoylekennedy (Jocasta) and Ed Speleers (Stephen Bonnet) as they join the clan! #STARZ

