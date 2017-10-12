'Outlander' season 3: Reunion sex teased; Producers share insight

There’s a passionate sex scene coming up in “Outlander” season 3 episode 6. A teaser picture of this scene has been released online. A video has also been released in which the producers take the fans inside the world of episode 5. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

Now that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has been reunited with Jamie (Sam Heughan) the two lovers can finally come together after two decades of separation. They have both been pinning for each other.

There will be a night of passionate sex between Jamie and Claire shortly after their reunion. A picture of this scene has been teased online [see below].

Meanwhile, the producers of the show appeared in a new video to share their insights about episode 5. Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore, and co-executive producers Toni Graphia and Matthew B. Roberts have been appearing in a video each week to talk about the most recently aired episode.

The title of the episode “Freedom & whisky” is based on the phrase that Jamie used in one of his articles. This was the clue that Roger (Richard Rankin) found, and it eventually led to Claire going back through the stones and reuniting with the love of her life. That was the reason it was chosen as the title.

An interesting aspect of the episode was the dress that Claire made for herself, to wear when she travels back in time. The production team called this the Batsuit, named after the famous comic book character Batman, Moore said. The producer revealed that the way this came about was that while they were discussing how the costume needed to have a lot of pockets someone remarked “like a Batsuit,” and the name stuck from then on.

The producers also discussed how they planned the time jump of Claire without using Craigh na Dun, and also discussed some of the production challenges they faced. Watch the complete video below for all the details.

