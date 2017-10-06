'Outlander' season 3 episode 5 preview: Prepare for Print Shop scene

When the flashback and flash forward format of “Outlander” season 3 was first announced, there was a lot of concern by the fans that they will not get to see enough romance between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), which they are addicted to. However, the preview video of episode 5 reveals that the reunion is happening now, so the long wait is over.

There will understandably be some drama before Claire decides to go back through the stones in the next episode. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) finally has her mother, but she has to now let her go and let her be with the man she loves.

There’s a lot of anxiety about this decision because Claire may not be able to come back, once she travels through time. Claire is worried. It’s been 20 years, and there’s a remote possibility that Jamie has changed, and he may not love Claire like he used to. Despite her concerns, the Sassenach will take the plunge, mostly because of the encouragement she gets from her daughter.

After travelling back in time, Claire will be able to locate the print shop where Jamie was supposed to be working, according to her research. The preview video of the next episode [see below] is shown entirely from Claire’s perspective.

Readers should note that there are significant time jumps on the show this year, especially with Jamie’s storyline. When Claire finally does reunite with the Highlander in the Print Shop scene, it will be at a time when he has been through a lot in his personal life.

Meeting Claire after so many years will certainly come as a shock to Jamie. But, learning about all the things he has been through, and the new baggage that he carries, it will be equally shocking if not more for the Sassenach.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube