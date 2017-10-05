'Outlander' season 3: Producers' take on changing Geneva scene

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
a still from "Outlander" season 3 os Starz starring Sam Heughan as Jamie. Facebook/ Starz

The scene involving Geneva (Hannah James) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in “Outlander” season 3 episode 4 was slightly different from the book “Voyager” by Diana Gabaldon. In a new video released online, the producers discussed why they had to make the change, and also talked about other aspects of the episode.

When Jamie dropped Geneva in the mud, viewers who have read “Voyager” may have wondered why this scene was changed. In the book she actually falls in the river. Co-executive Producer Toni Graphia said they couldn’t do that because the water was too cold, and Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts added that the mud was used as a compromise.

Although the mud was a compromise, James still had to face the challenges of filming this scene. The actress had to shoot this scene multiple times because the director had to film this scene from multiple angles. The other challenge for this scene was that the costume designers had to make four or five of the gown the actress wore for the scene.

Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore said that it was important for the writers to make sure that the viewers don’t hate Geneva. The producers tried to make her seem more human. Even in the sex scene, Roberts said that in Geneva’s mind they made love, but the producer felt bad for her, and he believes that Jamie felt bad for her as well.

The one good outcome of Jamie’s encounter with Geneva is that he gets a son. The other change in episode 4 is the wooden snake that the Highlander gives his son. In “Voyager” Jamie gave Willie (Clark Butler) a rosary that he had with him since his days at Lallybroch. The producers felt that all of Jamie’s possessions were confiscated when he went to prison, so they came up with the idea of him carving a snake to give to his son.

Credit: Outlander/ Facebook

