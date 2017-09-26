'Outlander' season 3 episode 3 behind the scenes pictures and more

By @sachintrivedig on
David Berry
A picture of actor David Berry, cast as Lord John Grey in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

“Outlander” season 3 episode 3 introduced the long awaited character Lord John Grey (David Berry). The scenes of the British officer with Jamie (Sam Heughan0 were the highlight of the episode, and the two actors have won high praise for their performance. A few behind-the-scenes pictures have also been shared online for the fans.

The scenes of Jamie and Lord John may have been intense, but the two actors certainly had fun while filming. Heughan has shared a picture of him with his fellow cast member [see below]. The two actors enjoyed a drink together while taking a break from filming. The picture appears to be from the final shot of the two characters, in which they part ways with a promise from the British officer of regular visits.

There were multiple interactions of Jamie and Lord John during the time the Highlander was a prisoner at Ardsmuir Prison. Author Diana Gabaldon, on whose books the TV series is basded, also prasied the two actors for their performance.

“They were both amazing--textbook illustration of power coming from restraint,” Gabaldon said [see below].

Co-executive Producer Maril Davis too praised Heughan’s performance, particularly in the scene where he talks about Claire (Caitriona Balfe). Davis also complimented Berry for his performance. Even though she knew the scenes in the episode beforehand, she couldn’t stop from choking up in the scene where Lord John reached for Jamie’s hand.

Heughan and Berry gave an excellent performance, but Balfe too was able to hold her own with her performance. Davis also praised the actress for being “brilliant” in her scenes. Davis’ favourite line of Claire in this episode is "That amount of time doesn't exist."

Episode 3 was written by Matthew B. Roberts. Responding to a comment by a fan online, the writer/producer joked that he was aiming for a tear every seven minutes in this episode.

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

@caitrionabalfe preps to be a girl boss. Watch a new #Outlander tonight at 8 PM E/P or whenever, wherever on the #STARZ App (link in bio). #BTS

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Credit: Outlander/ Instagram

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car