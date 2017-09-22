'Outlander' season 3 episode 3: Jamie strikes a deal

The fans have felt the presence of Lord John Grey (David Berry) in “Outlander” season 3 right from the start, and now the character will finally make his appearance in episode 3. The preview video of the next episode shows the character as the Governor of Ardsmuir Prison, and he will strike a deal with Jamie (Sam Heughan). The following article contains spoilers.

The pain and torture of Jamie is supposed to begin in the next episode, as he enters a prison cell once again. The very thought of going back to jail must be terrifying to the young Highlander after what he had to endure at the hands of Black Jack (Tobias Menzies). But, will it be a similar experience this time around?

The fans who have read the book “Voyager” know what’s coming, and the trailer hints at the kind of treatment Jamie can expect at the prison. Straight off the bat, John Grey strikes a bargain with his Scottish prisoner.

The British officer wants something, and as long as he gets what he wants Jamie will be set free. But, the Highlander has his own plans.

After everything that he’s been through, Jamie may not be very trusting of a British officer. So, he will escape the first chance he gets, the trailer shows, and the Governor of the prison is not happy about it.

It appears that Jamie will not get far, and will return to the prison for some reason. Does that blue gem in the trailer have something to do with his return?

Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has her own problems to deal with in the flash forward. She will get into a big fight with her husband Frank. The Sassenach has been trying to adjust to her new life, but everyone can see through the couple’s pretence of a happy marriage.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube