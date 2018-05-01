'The Orville': Production Designer Stephen Lineweaver on building the set

'The Orville'
Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

One of the reasons why “The Orville” TV series has become such a big success is the natural acting of the cast members and the regular humour in the script. A big factor that makes this happen is the massive, two-story spaceship set that is built for the show. In a recent interview, Production Designer Stephen Lineweaver spoke about building the set, and how it helps the actors.

A huge, realistic set for a sci-fi series certainly gives the actors an immersive experience. In an interview with Deadline, Lineweaver explained that the huge set allows the cast members to physically walk from one place to another. “It gives them a sense of a real place, and I think it really makes a difference,” the production designer said.

“In real time, you can go to the briefing room from the bridge, you can go to your quarters, you can go to the cafeteria, you can walk and talk for five or 10 minutes,” Lineweaver said.

The building of the massive set is a long process, and it begins with the illustrations that are shared with the production team. The design itself, Lineweaver said, was “aspirational,” reflecting the nature of the show. The ship has “big, sweeping curves,” “organic textures,” and colours that “mix with silver and blue light.”

Most of the production work is done in-house, as the producers are very ambitious about the show. So, instead of buying some of the things off the shelf from somewhere else, even the smallest props are built by the production team. “That’s what’s exciting, and what’s challenging about it,” Lineweaver said.

Production for “The Orville” season 2 has been ongoing for a while now. The show is set to return by the end of this year, or early next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

