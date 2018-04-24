'The Orville' season 2: Night shoot in the wilderness

By @sachintrivedig on
The Orville
Actor Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed. Mercer in "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

“The Orville” season 2 is all set to tell exciting new stories in strange new worlds. The cast and crew were busy filming a night shoot recently, and the scene shows the team working in the wilderness. Executive Producer Seth MacFarlane and Director Jon Cassar thanked the team in separate social media messages.

A picture posted on Instagram shows the team filming at night. According to Cassar the team pulled an all nighter and worked till sunrise. This particular shoot was scheduled to last 12 days, and the picture was taken on the 11th day. The director thanked the cast and crew for all the hard work they have been doing with this gruelling schedule.

Cassar said that the cast and crew had a creative and a positive attitude right till the end of shooting that night. Since this is a black and white picture, it isn’t clear which of the main cast members were involved.

Another picture that Cassar shared on Instagram shows the camera that he has been using to film the scenes. The picture also teases the interiors of the ship, which has been constructed once again for the show.

The production crew have apparently done a fabulous job this time around. MacFarlane said that he was “blown away daily” by the Production Designer Stephen Lineweaver and his construction team [see below]. The producer said that the production team has been doing “the impossible” every week. This suggests that the producers have some exiting new sets to show off in the next season, which should come as exiting news to the eager fans.

While the production of “The Orville” season 2 has been ongoing in full swing, there is still a lot of work that is left to be done. The show is expected to air towards the end of the year or sometime early next year.

Related
Join the Discussion
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s holding back regional economies in trouble
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than baby boomers and millennials in other countries
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
Benedict Cumberbatch thinks Martin Freeman’s ‘Sherlock’ comment about fans is ‘pretty pathetic’
‘Star Wars: Episode 9': Extensive training for Kelly Marie Tran
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Heading back to Pyke
‘Bull’ season 2 on brief hiatus
'Outlander' season 4: David Berry on Lord John and Jamie
‘Outlander’ season 4: Lord John story more than unrequited love
'Avengers: Infinity War': Ant-Man will return
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Paul Rudd reprising his role
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car