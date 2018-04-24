'The Orville' season 2: Night shoot in the wilderness

“The Orville” season 2 is all set to tell exciting new stories in strange new worlds. The cast and crew were busy filming a night shoot recently, and the scene shows the team working in the wilderness. Executive Producer Seth MacFarlane and Director Jon Cassar thanked the team in separate social media messages.

A picture posted on Instagram shows the team filming at night. According to Cassar the team pulled an all nighter and worked till sunrise. This particular shoot was scheduled to last 12 days, and the picture was taken on the 11th day. The director thanked the cast and crew for all the hard work they have been doing with this gruelling schedule.

Cassar said that the cast and crew had a creative and a positive attitude right till the end of shooting that night. Since this is a black and white picture, it isn’t clear which of the main cast members were involved.

Another picture that Cassar shared on Instagram shows the camera that he has been using to film the scenes. The picture also teases the interiors of the ship, which has been constructed once again for the show.

The production crew have apparently done a fabulous job this time around. MacFarlane said that he was “blown away daily” by the Production Designer Stephen Lineweaver and his construction team [see below]. The producer said that the production team has been doing “the impossible” every week. This suggests that the producers have some exiting new sets to show off in the next season, which should come as exiting news to the eager fans.

While the production of “The Orville” season 2 has been ongoing in full swing, there is still a lot of work that is left to be done. The show is expected to air towards the end of the year or sometime early next year.