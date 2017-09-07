Olivia Newton John reveals marijuana's role in her battle against cancer

Olivia Newton John had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time
olivia newton john
Olivia Newton-John performs before the 85th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles,California,U.S. November 27, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

Olivia Newton John had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time just May of this year. This is more than twenty years after she was first diagnosed with the disease. While she has been struggling hard over her recent diagnosis, she has opened up about her condition in an emotional interview, which has been labeled by 60 Minutes as the “Interview of the Year.”

In a preview of the interview which will air this coming Sunday, the 68-year-old iconic superstar looked considerably strained while opening up on her cancer diagnosis and the effect that it has on her and her family. A point is even reached wherein she gets comforted by her interviewer, Karl Stefanovic, who has also become visibly distressed during the conversation.

She has also revealed that one of the remedies that she has turned to so that the pain would be eased is medical cannabis. The Australian actress and singer says that she has been using the drug along with other remedies since it helps her manage the pain and it is completely legal in her home state of California. 

According to Sky News, Newton-John had said that she will champion the drug when she gets back to Australia. This will be through a fundraising gala in Melbourne for her foundation, the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre.

During her interview, Newton-John tries to look at the bright side of things as she says that “I’ve had and I’m having an amazing life, so... everyone goes through something.” Karl then points out to her that she had so many battles already.

The movie and music icon had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 when she was 43, notes Daily Mail. This made her undergo a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
