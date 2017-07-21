NSW Health issues measles alert after infected tourist wandered around Sydney

A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, February 26, 2015. Reuters/Brian Snyder

NSW Health has urged those who previously visited Leichhardt and Sydney CBD to be aware of the symptoms of measles amid reports that a tourist with an infectious case had visited a number of travel hotspots in Australia. The adult traveller has reportedly gone to Pitt Street Mall, Circular Quay and Queen Victoria Building using public transport.

It is believed the traveller caught the infection in his home country before heading to Australia. According to NSW Health, the traveller roamed Sydney's tourist destinations from July 15 to July 19. The traveller might first developed symptoms in Melbourne on July 15 before being diagnosed with measles. The person has been put into isolation.

Vicky Sheppeard, the NSW Health communicable diseases director, urged visitors and residents alike to be on alert for measles symptoms. Those who have not been vaccinated must be cautious.

Measles symptoms

"Measles is highly infectious and is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes," Sheppeard said in a statement on Thursday. Some of the symptoms are sore eyes, cough and fever. These are generally followed by a red, blotchy rash after three or four days. Rashes spread from the head and neck, then to the rest of the body.

Sheppeard said those experiencing symptoms of measles, or whose family member is affected, must see a medical professional. She also recommends calling ahead to make arrangements for a check-up to not risk exposing others to the infection.

Maximum protection against measles

Measles is common not only in Australia but also in several countries. NSW Health wants all kids and adults to receive two doses of the vaccine for their protection.

At least two doses of the measles vaccine are recommended for maximum protection. It is safe to receive the vaccine more than twice. That means those who are unsure they received vaccines will be vaccinated.

Sheppeard explained it was important to be vaccinated against measles. It would protect oneself and would do the same for others through "herd immunity.”

MMR (mumps-measles-rubella) is a highly effective measles vaccine, and it is given free in New South Wales. It is intended for kids and adults up to 51, the Sydney Morning Herald notes.

According to a spokesman for NSW Health, measles vaccination programs commenced here in the 1960s. Those born prior to 1966 are presumed resistant to measles through contracting the infection as a child.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
