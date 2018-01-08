'New Girl' season 7 spoilers: Time jump features Schmidt as stay-at-home dad

Creator, writer and executive producer Liz Meriwether (R) of new comedy series 'The New Girl' takes part in a panel session with cast members during the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. From left, the cast members are: Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel.

Creator, writer and executive producer Liz Meriwether (R) of new comedy series 'The New Girl' takes part in a panel session with cast members during the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. From left, the cast members are: Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel. Reuters/Fred Prouser

"New Girl" starring Zooey Deschanel (Jessica "Jess" Day), Hannah Simone (Cece), Max Greenfield (Schmidt), Jake Johnson (Nick Miller) and Lamorne Morris (Winston Bishop), will all come back for the sitcom's seventh and final season. Fox revealed some juicy tidbits about the upcoming season including its premiere date, finale date and a time-jump in the show's plot. Spoiler Alert! This article contains additional "New Girl" spoilers. Read on if you want to learn more about the upcoming season of the sitcom.

5 things to know about the 'New Girl' season 7:

1. 'New Girl' season 7 will premiere on April 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Mark April 10 on your calendars because this is when the seventh and final season of the Fox sitcom starring Deschanel will air. According to Entertainment Weekly (EW), the series will run for seven Tuesdays in a row in April and one final episode in May.

2. The 'New Girl' series finale will air on May 15 at 9 pm ET/PT.

As for the show's series finale, it will last for an hour and will be divided into two parts. It will air in the US on Fox at 9 pm ET/PT on May 15.

3. The Fox sitcom's seventh season will feature a three-year time jump.

The upcoming season will be set in the future, three years after the events that happened in the "New Girl" season 6 finale titled "Five Stars for Beezus," which aired on April 4, 2017. That episode showed Jess telling Nick about her romantic feelings for him. Meanwhile, Schmidt and Cece found out that she's pregnant. As for Winston, he got engaged to Aly (Nasim Pedrad).

"We weren't sure if people were coming back at the end of last season so we wanted it to feel like it could have ended there," Bustle reported "New Girl" creator Liz Meriwether as saying during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour. "We were lucky enough to get these last eight episodes to finish it how we want to so we decided to jump forward three years in time to move things forward," she added.

The seventh season of "New Girl" will show Schmidt as a stay-at-home dad who takes care of his daughter Ruth. Cece is revealed to be a working mum who is a modelling agent. Nick and Jess are still together and they will come back from a book tour in Europe. Plus, Aly and Winston are now-married and are expecting their first kid.

"He's [Nick is] a very successful YA author . . . and Jess has been a witness in a federal . . . I don't know how much I can give away. She hasn't been working in a few years and she's gone on some literary tours with Nick and that's how we start the season," Deschanel said on the TCA press tour panel.

4. A cast member will die in season 7 of the Fox TV series.

Sadly, not all of the "New Girl" characters will get to live. Simone accidentally revealed that one of the main "New Girl" cast members will die and it's pretty heartbreaking for all of them. However, she nor Meriwether refused to reveal who it was.

5. Damon Wayans, Jr will return as a guest star.

Wayans, Jr, who is an original cast member of the Fox sitcom, will come back as a guest in the seventh season. He will reprise his role as Coach. Aside from him, other stars will also make special appearances such as Dermot Mulroney (Russell Shiller), Nelson Franklin (Robby), David Walton (Sam Sweeney), Rob Reiner (Bob Day), Sam Richardson (Dunston) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Joan Day). Plus, Tig Notaro and JB Smoove will join them in the last few episodes of the show.

"New Girl 7" airs on Fox in the US every Tuesday at 9:30 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more spoilers and updates about Jess, Cece, Schmidt, Nick and Winston.