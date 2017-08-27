Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks agree to one-year qualifying offer

By @saihoops on
NBA restricted free agency, Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks
Feb 8, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown talks with forward Nerlens Noel (4) during a break in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. The San Antonio Spurs won 111-103. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

Nerlens Noel has agreed to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a qualifying offer worth US$4.1 million (AU$5.1 million) for the 2017-18 NBA season. Noel, projected to be the next elite rim protector in the league, will now become an unrestricted free agent in 2018. 

At the start of the offseason, it was a foregone conclusion that the Mavs would sign Noel to a long-term contract. However, the two sides remained far apart on contract negotiations, forcing Noel to stay in Dallas for another year. If Noel performs to ability in the upcoming season, the Mavericks are expected to sign the big man to a lucrative multi-year deal to secure their centre of the future. 

Noel entered the summer as a Restricted Free Agent (RFA). The Mavs would have had first right to match any and all offer sheets for the former Philadelphia 76ers centre. However, Noel didn't receive any offer sheets, giving Dallas little reason to jump the gun on a max-level contract. 

Nerlens Noel turned down multi-year contract

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Noel and former agent Happy Walters turned down a four-year contract worth US$70 million (AU$88 million) at the start of the 2017 NBA Free Agency period. Since then, Noel fired Waiters and aligned himself with Klutch Sports' Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James.

Earlier in July, Waiters spoke to The Dallas News about the failed contract negotiations. "We're very disappointed with where things stand. Nerlens loves Dallas and spent June there working out, but we're still waiting on a serious offer."

In February, the Mavs sent Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut's expiring contract and a protected first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Noel. Though Noel impressed during limited playing time for Dallas, coach Rick Carlisle refused to start the 7-footer during the post All-Star break juncture. 

Nerlens Noel, the 6-foot-11, 220-pound big man, averaged 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds from 22 games with the Dallas Mavericks. If Noel has a breakout season, several teams will line up for his services next July. 

