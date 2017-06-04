'Need for Speed Payback' release date: New installment roaring in this November

Need for speed
The new "Need for Speed" includes 3 cars from BMW. Electronic Arts

There will be a new "Need for Speed" game coming in November titled "Need for Speed Payback." Ghost Games will take on the development side with Electronic Arts still the publisher of the popular IP.

"Need for Speed Payback" was revealed recently, providing gamers a glimpse of things to come. An official trailer has been shown off plus where gamers will choose from three playable characters tasked to take down a cartel of cops and criminals from a fictional location named "Fortune Valley."

The pegged November release of "Need for Speed Payback" comes in the nick of time as the "Need for Speed" franchise turns 23 this August. Based on the trailer for the upcoming game, it seems like a cross between "Grand Theft Auto" and "Fast and the Furious," Forbes reported. With those likely familiar to gamers and movie goers, the only thing left is going with the right playable character to pull off those heists where their off-road driving skills will be put to the test.

The announcement comes a bit of a surprise with most unsure if a new installment to the "Need for Speed" franchise would ever come. To shed more light on that, IGN sat down with creative director William Ho to offer more details on what to expect from "Need for Speed Payback."

In the interview, Ho explains that the long wait allowed them to communicate with fans and help them come up with a new gaming experience which would be more complex over a short-term development cycle. He also added how he analyzed the original "Need for Speed," stressing how it focused more on authentic car culture, deep customization and racing.

With "Need for Speed Payback," Ho reveals that the focus has shifted from racing to action driving, the key difference gamers should expect this November. While those changes should be something, folks who get the chance to see the sequel can expect some familiar scenarios such as the glamorous lights in The casino district and other landmarks. "Need for Speed Payback" will feature a 24-hour day/night cycle, meaning gamers will be treated to a stellar game culture which Ho promises will be broader and deeper.

While the single-player campaign for "Need for Speed Payback" is obvious, Ho held back on the multiplayer mode for the sequel. In the interview with IGN, he promised to get into detail on that later on and instead mentioned that Autolog will get proper treatment to recommend the best time to play and stand out during races, missions and other activities. "Need for Speed Payback" is set to come out on Nov. 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car