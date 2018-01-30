'NCIS' season 15 episode 14 ‘Keep Your Friends Close’ spoilers

NCIS stars Wilmer Valderrama Emily Wickerham and Pauley Perrette
"NCIS" stars Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickerham and Pauley Perrette pose for a group photo while shooting an episode of the CBS show. wilmervalderrama/Instagram

The "NCIS" cast, which includes Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane) and Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), will have a new episode titled "Keep Your Friends Close." It will air in the US on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The upcoming episode will feature the team working with a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent- turned private investigator named Tobias "T.C." Fornell (Joe Spano). 

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'NCIS' 2018 spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Keep Your Friends Close.'

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS" season 15, episode 14 will show Gibbs and the rest of the team working with private investigator Fornell, who used to be an FBI agent. Fornell was hired to locate a missing Navy commander. Unfortunately, the Navy commander's body was discovered and they need to work together to figure out who was responsible for the crime. Meanwhile, Torres and Bishop will interview convicted investment advisor Albert Hathaway (Kevin Pollak) because they will find out that the victim was linked to Hathaway's highly publicized trial. Mark Horowitz directed this episode, which was written by Gina Lucita Monreal.

'Keep Your Friends Close' guest stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are "General Hospital" star Vinessa Antoine (Sarah Willis), Hilary Ward (Jessica Shaeffer), Matt Lowe (Joey Barrett), Kinsey McLean (Navy Commander Sean Evans), Chantelle Barry (Patrice Jansen), Dustin Ingram (Ozzie Duncan), Maury Morgan (Virginia State Police Officer Marsha Jones), Jeff Berg (Michael Barrett), Graham Hamilton (Gabriel Hicks), June Carryl (Julia Marino), Jeremy Andorfer-Lopez (Virginia State Police Officer Keith Sanchez), Peter Jang (Navy Commander James Willis) and Kevin Pollak (Albert Hathaway). The other "NCIS" cast 2018, including Brian Dietzen (Dr Jimmy Palmer), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves) and David McCallum (Dr Donald "Ducky" Mallard), will also appear in "Keep Your Friends Close."

'NCIS' episodes 2018: 'Family Ties'

The episode before "Keep Your Friends Close" was "Family Ties." It aired on CBS on Jan. 23. It showed Vance's daughter getting arrested for shoplifting. Meanwhile, Torres and McGee dropped by the home of a high school student who was a witness to a hit and run. However, after they did that, the student and her parents fled. 

"NCIS 15" airs on Channel Ten in Australia at 8:30 pm on Tuesdays. In the US, it airs on CBS from 8-9 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "NCIS" spoilers in the coming weeks.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car