'NCIS' season 15 episode 12 spoilers: A Navy Lieutenant’s death intrigues Gibbs

Mark Harmon attends the CBS Television Studios "Summer Soiree" in West Hollywood, California May 19, 2014. Harmon currently stars in the long-running CBS series "NCIS" season 15 as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Reuters/Phil McCarten

The "NCIS" cast 2017, including Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto) and Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), will have an upcoming episode titled "Dark Secrets," which airs on Jan. 9, 2018 in the US. It will feature Gibbs and his team investigating the surprising death of a successful Navy Lieutenant.

Spoiler alert: This article has more 'NCIS' 2017 spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Dark Secrets.'

"NCIS" season 15, episode 12 will show Gibbs and his crew being baffled by the sudden death of a seemingly successful and happy Navy Lieutenant. What's even more surprising is that she appears to have taken her own life. This will lead the team to investigate further about what really happened. They'll also interview her friends and family. Frank Cardea and George Schenck wrote this episode, which was directed by Bethany Rooney.

'Dark Secrets' guest stars

Kaitlyn Black (Navy Lieutenant Melissa Newhall / Rita), Patrick Labyorteaux (JAG Navy Captain Bud Roberts, Jr.), Gina Hecht (Christine Newhall), Mark Dippolito (Sleazy Guy), John L. Bader (Desk Clerk), Valery Ortiz (Kerry Lyons), Brian Hallisay (David Crocker), Nathan Sutton (Barry Goode) and James Read (Alan Newhall) will appear as guest stars in this episode. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Charlene Amoia as Kristen Mancuso will also be seen alongside these actors and actresses.They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS" cast, which includes David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves) and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer).

'NCIS' episodes 2017

The episode prior to "Dark Secrets" is "High Tide," which will air in the US on Jan. 2, 2018. It will show Bishop and Torres going undercover as a criminal couple for hire. This is part of an NCIS sting operation that aims to track down illegal drug-running in the civilian marina of Norfolk. "High Tide" was written by Steven D. Binder and David J. North. It was directed by Tony Wharmby.

"NCIS 15" TV series airs every Tuesday in Australia at 8:30 pm on Channel Ten. It airs on Tuesdays in the US at 8-9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for more "NCIS" spoilers and updates featuring Gibbs' Naval Criminal Investigative Service team.