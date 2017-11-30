'NCIS' season 15 episode 10 spoilers: Sloane and Torres protect Senator Phillips

By @JanSSS8 on
NCIS Season 14 cast member Wilmer Valderrama joins the Comic-Con
New "NCIS" cast member Wilmer Valderrama joins the 2016 Comic-Con. Wilmer Valderrama via Twitter

The "NCIS" cast 2017, which includes Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn) and Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), will have an upcoming episode titled "Double Down," which airs on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the US. It will feature Torres and Sloane staying in Afghanistan for the holidays to protect US Senator John Phillips (James Morrison). 

Spoiler alert: This article has more 'NCIS' spoilers 2017. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Double Down,' which airs on CBS in the US and on Channel Ten in Australia.

A CBS press release states that "NCIS" season 15, episode 10 will feature Sloane and Torres in Afghanistan for the holidays. They will run protection detail for US Senator John Phillips. However, they will be forced to return home as soon as possible after they learn that the senator's son is in the Intensive care unit (ICU). Meanwhile, Gibbs and the rest of the "NCIS" team will investigate an altercation that caused the injuries of the senator's son. Christopher J. Waild wrote this episode, which was written by Alrick Riley. 

'Double Down' guest stars

The guest stars that will grace this episode include Joey Stromberg (Marine Corporal Gig Girard), Jonathan Kite (Chet Goodman), Blake Webb (Chandler Phillips), Franco Barberis (Marine Gunnery Sergeant Matt Lecroix), Amanda Payton (Misty Boxlarter), Michael Masini (Axel McKenzie III A.K.A Man), Nicki Micheaux (Metro P.D. Detective Martha Mayer) and Aaron Jennings (Seth Hendrix). They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS" cast such as Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves) and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer). 

'NCIS 15' 'Ready or Not'

The episode before "Double Down" was "Ready or Not," which aired on Nov. 21 in the US. It was written by Scott Williams and directed by Alrick Riley. It showed Abby racing Delilah to the hospital due to early labour pains. Plus, the "NCIS" team tracked an elusive dealer of international arms who recently killed an M15 officer. 

"NCIS" episodes air in Australia on Tuesdays at 8:30 pm on Channel Ten. It also airs on CBS in the US every Tuesday at 8-9 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more updates about Gibbs and the rest of his Naval Criminal Investigative Service team.

