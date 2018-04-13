'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Actors Chris O'Donnell (R) and LL Cool J
Actors Chris O'Donnell (R) and LL Cool J star in the CBS show "NCIS Los ANgeles". Here, they pose at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV Series starring LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Andrea Bordeaux (Harley Hidoko), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen) and Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye), will have an upcoming episode titled "Outside the Lines." It airs on April 22 in the US. The new NCIS LA episode will feature Sam and Hidoko going undercover for an important mission that involves a cryptocurrency farm that got robbed.

Spoiler Alert: This update contains additional 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Outside the Lines.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 19 will show Hidoko and Sam being sent for an undercover mission after a cryptocurrency farm gets robbed of over $10 million (AU$12.8 million) in Bitcoin codes. Unfortunately, Sam could be in danger because he’ll use a former alias that could likely be compromised.

'Outside the Lines' crew and stars

The guest stars appearing in "Outside the Lines" include Bruce Thomas (LA District Attorney Frank Gibson), Lara Clear (Sasha Channing), Weston Coppola Cage (Walker), Michael Rivera (Eddy Davis), Antoine Williams (James Brigham), Lester Speight (Max "Champ" Champion), Azie Tesfai (King), Lawrence Adimora (Mark Nichols), David Meunier (Barris Stone) and Dan Feuerriegel (Angus Reeves).

The other "NCIS Los Angeles" season 9 cast members such as Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley) and Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones), will also join them. Suzanne Saltz directed this episode, which was written by Joseph C. Wilson.

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'Vendetta,' 'Reentry' and 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name'

The episode before "Outside the Lines" was "Vendetta," which aired on April 8 in the US. It featured Eric going undercover as a bank Information Technology (IT) technician. Plus, Sam and Callen teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly). They watched out for a notorious international weapons dealer that has reportedly returned to the US, according to Arkady Kolcheck (Vyto Ruginis). Jordana Lewis Jaffe wrote "Vendetta," which was directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

"NCIS: Los Angeles 9" airs on the TEN channel in Australia every Tuesday at 9:30 pm AEST. It also airs in the US on CBS every Sunday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. The NCIS LA episodes after "Outside the Lines" are "Reentry," which airs on April 29 and "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," which will air on May 6.

'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 'Outside the Lines' spoilers
