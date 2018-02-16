'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 14 spoilers: Callen’s team rescues Hetty

Actors Chris O'Donnell (R) and LL Cool J star in the CBS show "NCIS Los ANgeles". Here, they pose at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010.

Actors Chris O'Donnell (R) and LL Cool J star in the CBS show "NCIS Los ANgeles". Here, they pose at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV series, starring Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley), Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones) and Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye), will have an upcoming episode titled "Goodbye, Vietnam" which will air on March 11. It will show the NCIS LA team cooperating with Hetty's crew from the Vietnam War to rescue her.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Goodbye, Vietnam.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 14 will show Callen, Kensi, Sam and Deeks joining Hetty's team from the Vietnam War, which includes Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly), Sterling Bridges (James Remar) and A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson). They will have an off-the-books rescue mission to save Hetty in Vietnam. Meanwhile, Mosley will recruit Nell's sister Sydney Jones (Ashley Spillers), who is also a homeland security specialist. She'll help the team in LA in processing evidence that's connected to the time Hetty spent in Vietnam. John P. Kousakis directed this episode, which was written by R. Scott Gemmill.

'Goodbye, Vietnam' stars

"Goodbye, Vietnam" will feature Trang Vo (Waitress), Tien Pham (Brother Bao), Gabriel Olds (Spencer Allen), Long Nguyen (Dang), Jeff Kober (Harris Keane), Jen Kuo Sung (Man in Sunglasses), Bobby Lee (Rio Syamsundin/Jeff Carol), Kieu Chinh (Kim Nguyen), Thom Tran (Soldier), David Huynh (Bartender) and James Tang (Passenger) as guest stars. The other members of the "NCIS Los Angeles" cast such as Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale) and Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko), will also grace this episode.

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'Các Tù Nhân' and 'Liabilities'

The episode before "Goodbye, Vietnam" was "Cac Tu Nhan" and it aired in the US on Jan. 14. It showed Nell and Eric discovering a clue that Hetty left behind in a book. It points to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. They clashed with Mosley about it, but in the end, she relented and got them tickets to Vietnam to check out if Hetty is really there. Meanwhile, Hetty tried to look crazy while being interrogated by her "buyer," who wants to get secret information from her. James Hanlon directed this episode and R. Scott Gemmill wrote it.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs on TEN in Australia every Tuesday at 9:30 pm AEDT. It airs in the US on CBS, Sundays at 9-10 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Goodbye, Vietnam" is "Liabilities." Stay tuned for more "NCIS LA" spoilers.