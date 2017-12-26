'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 12 'Under Pressure' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
NCIS Los Angeles: Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Cast members Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah pose at the world premiere of "The Thing" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California October 10, 2011. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"NCIS: Los Angeles" TV series, starring Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), Chris O'Donnell (NCIS Special Agent G. Callen), Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale), Daniela Ruah (NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) and LL COOL J (NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna), will have an upcoming episode titled "Under Pressure," which will air in the US on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. It will feature the team dealing with a crime scene that involves napalm, a flammable liquid used as an incendiary device to start fire or destroy sensitive equipment.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'NCIS Los Angeles' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Under Pressure.'

"NCIS Los Angeles" season 9, episode 12 will show Callen and Hanna's team investigating another crime scene, according to a CBS press release. Unfortunately, napalm will be detected in the area. They will also look into the sole casualty of the crime and check if the incident is connected to terrorism. Diana C. Valentine directed this episode, which was written by Joe Sachs.

'Under Pressure' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that James Tang (Passenger - Chinese Translator), Kieu Chinh (Kim Nguyen) and Adam Bucci (Isaac), will appear as guest stars in this episode. They will be joined by Jake B. Miller (Carson Teed), Sean O'Bryan (Gavin Teed), Herve Clermont (Fire Captain Dannaker), Lori Rom (Tracey Delgado) and Takayo Fischer (Martha Adams). The other "NCIS Los Angeles" cast 2017 members including Linda Hunt (Henrietta "Hetty" Lange), Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones), Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley) and Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko), will also be seen in "Under Pressure."

'NCIS Los Angeles' episodes: 'All is Bright' and 'Cac Tu Nhan'

The episode before "Under Pressure" was "All is Bright," which was aired in the US on Dec. 17. It was written by Chad Mazero and directed by Ruba Nadda. It showed Sam struggling with spending the holidays now that his wife Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis) is not with them anymore. Plus, the team investigated a ransomware attack. Unfortunately, it left LA paralysed when the city's entire power grid was disrupted. It's a good thing Hetty's crew was able to figure things out and restore the city's power.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs every Tuesday at 9:30 pm on TEN in Australia. It airs on CBS in the US on Sunday from 9-10 pm ET/PT. After "Under Pressure," the episode titled "Cac Tu Nhan" will air on Jan. 14, 2018. Stay tuned for more "NCIS LA" spoilers and updates.

Watch the 'NCIS Los Angeles' videos below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Rafael Nadal facing injury woes ahead of Australian Open, Brisbane International
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Serena Williams returns in Abu Dhabi, will defend Australian Open title
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets ready to make a run
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Power’ cast has a special holiday message
‘Outlander’ season 4: Major shift to America
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ivar may kill another brother
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Christmas message
'Major Crimes' season 6 episodes 10 and 11 'By Any Means' spoilers
'Major Crimes' season 6 episodes 10 and 11 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Actor doesn't want to let people down
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Grey Worm’s role
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car