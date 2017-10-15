NBA Trade News: Wizards could target DeAndre Jordan at some stage

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center.

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Washington Wizards could make a run at Los Angeles Clippers centre DeAndre Jordan closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, according to a report. Jordan is expected to decline his Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$30 million) for the 2017-18 season and become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Though the Clippers haven't shopped Jordan, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday that Los Angeles did "some due diligence" and listened to several offers for the athletic big man around the 2017 NBA Draft. Lowe also predicted that Jordan could be inclined to leaving Los Angeles, less than three years after he committed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks before reneging on a verbal deal.

The report added that the new-look Clippers sans Chris Paul could be forced to shop Jordan if the team stands at below .500 during the NBA Trade Deadline (Feb. 8, 2018). Lowe listed the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder as potential suitors for a DeAndre Jordan trade before tipping the Washington Wizards as the team most likely to take a gamble.

DeAndre Jordan trade: Will the Wizards make a run?

"The most tantalizing candidate: the Wizards. Let's build Lob City, East! Washington could offer Marcin Gortat, Kelly Oubre, Jason Smith, and at least one unprotected first-round pick. Want to simplify? Just send Otto Porter for Jordan (and one teensy salary) once Porter becomes trade eligible in January," Lowe wrote in a report published Friday.

"If that theoretical Jordan trade doesn't happen, the Wiz are still slated to be about US$10 million (AU$12.6 million) over next season's tax if (Jason) Smith and Jodie Meeks pick up player options. Washington might need a pick to bribe someone into swallowing Ian Mahinmi," added Lowe, while suggesting that the Wizards front office could be reluctant to pay a hefty luxury tax bill in 2018.

There is also the possibility of Jordan and Clippers agreeing to a contract extension, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times (see tweet below). If Jordan makes another All-NBA team, the Clippers could offer him the supermax extension that could pay the centre in excess of US$35 million (AU$44 million) per season.

DeAndre Jordan averaged 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his ninth season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan is widely regarded as the league's best rim protector and rebounder. The athletic big man is expected to receive a host of max offers in next year's free agency. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.