'NBA 2K18': Lonzo Ball's Big Baller ZO2 shoes part of new patch

By @saihoops on
Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Richard Mackson

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball's "Big Baller Brand's ZO2: Prime" shoes are now available in "NBA 2K18" as part of a new patch from 2K Sports. The new patch, already available on PlayStation 4, will soon be available for gamers on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. 

The new patch makes changes and fixes many bugs (listed below), starting with new content such as the aforementioned Big Baller shoes, Jordan CP3.X AE, Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Nike Foamposite One, and Kobe A.D. NXT. Besides the five new shoes, the patch will also include Classic Edition uniforms for the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. 
 
The MyCareer mode also got a lot more exciting as "NBA 2K18" will be featuring 18 new beards,  two new mustaches and eight facial stubble styles. In this year's edition of the 2K basketball franchise, MyPlayers need to visit the salon as part of the "Run The Neighborhood" story mode to enhance their appearances.

Some of the other changes, per 2K Sports' Facebook page, include: "1) Eyebrows and eye colours to the roster Create-A-Player, 2) Detroit Pistons court floor updated to their new Platinum Equity floor, 3) Orlando Magic court floor and 4) Player names are no longer cut off in the uniform editor when creating a uniform.

NBA 2K18 features powerful story mode 

Since its release on Sept. 15, "NBA 2K18" has received critical acclaim, especially for its new story mode that features an open-world concept housing all user-created MyPlayers from across the world. Many analysts feel the game is suited to even non-basketball fans due to the excessive Role Playing Game (RPG) elements.  

CBS Sports believes the powerful story mode has added a new layer to the latest instalment in 2K Sports' renowned basketball videogame series. "The strongest difference between 2K18 and its predecessors is the writing, which is strong. It's not a work of cinematic art by any means, but there are less eye-roll moments and the characters this time around are actually likable."

"NBA 2K18" is available across the world on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Windows. The videogame also includes special editions titled "Legend Edition" and "Gold Legend Edition" that feature NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on the cover.

