NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe

By @saihoops on
Greg Monroe
Oct 26, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) spins for the basket during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA. USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch

The Phoenix Suns are trying to trade the expiring contract of recently-acquired big man Greg Monroe, according to a report. On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks sent Monroe to Phoenix as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade. 

Monroe, who joined the Bucks on a three-year, US$51 million contract in 2015, is owed US$17.8 million (AU$23.2 million) for the 2017-18 NBA season. The Suns also have the option of buying out the last year of Monroe's contract. However, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Suns front office would prefer to explore the trade market instead of entering contract-buyout talks with Monroe. 

The report added that the Phoenix Suns had no intention to include Monroe in their long-term plans. The team already has a logjam in the frontcourt with veteran Tyson Chandler, Alex Len, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Alan Williams.

"Monroe, 27, doesn't fit into the Suns' long-term rebuilding plans, and he likely would prefer to join a contending team as a free agent to increase his value on his way into the summer marketplace. Talks could eventually come on a contract buyout, and it's unlikely that he would remain in Phoenix beyond the February trading deadline -- leaving either by buyout or trade."

The Suns also received a protected 2018 first-round pick and a protected second-round pick as part of the Bledsoe deal. After the athletic point guard asked out of the team via a Tweet, the Suns front office decided to shut down Bledsoe and begin the process of finding him a new team. Several analysts felt the Suns were working with little leverage and had to settle for poor value in return for a player of Bledsoe's calibre.

The Bucks will get two full seasons of Bledsoe, who signed a five-year, US$70 million (AU$89 million) contract with the Suns in 2014. There is no Player Option on Bledsoe's contract, assuring Milwaukee of his services through the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. 

Besides the Bucks, teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons were reportedly exploring deals for Bledsoe, who asked out of Phoenix the day the franchise let go off head coach Earl Watson. Bledsoe tweeted "I don't wanna be here" and forced the Suns' hand into trading him. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.

